Washington Department of Health has weighed in on the 2024 E. coli Multi-state Outbreak Linked to Gibson Farms Organic Walnuts.

Six Washington residents from three counties have been included in this outbreak, including Clallam (1), Jefferson (2), and King (3). Two were hospitalized and none died.

COUNTRY AIRE NATURAL FOODS 200 W FIRST ST PORT ANGELES WA

THE FOOD CO‐OP 414 KEARNEY STREET PORT TOWNSEND WA

BALLARD PCC 1451 NW 46TH ST SEATTLE WA

CENTRAL CO‐OP 1600 E MADISON STREET SEATTLE WA

CENTRAL DISTRICT PCC 2230 E UNION ST SEATTLE WA

COLUMBIA CITY PCC 3610 S EDMUNDS ST SEATTLE WA

FREMONT PCC 600 NORTH 34TH STREET SEATTLE WA

GREEN LAKE VILLAGE PCC 450 NE 71ST ST SEATTLE WA

GREENLAKE AURORA PCC 7504 AURORA AVE N SEATTLE WA

VIEWRIDGE PCC 6514 40TH AVE NE SEATTLE WA

WEST SEATTLE PCC 2749 CALIFORNIA AVE SEATTLE WA

Organic walnut halves and pieces sold in bulk containers have been identified as the source of E. coli O157:H7 infection in 6 Washington residents. The Washington State Department of Health worked with local, federal and California public health partners to investigate this outbreak which has infected 12 people (6 in Washington and 6 in California) between February and April 2024.

On April 29th Gibson Farms announced a voluntary recall of shelled organic walnut halves and pieces because of possible contamination with E. coli O157:H7. The walnuts were distributed to several stores in Washington—the list of stores can be found on the DOH Food Recalls and Safety Alerts website (posted April 30, 2024).

Six Washington residents and 6 California residents were infected with a highly related strain of E. coli O157:H7 between February 1, 2024 and April 4, 2024. Five of the six Washington cases were interviewed and all reported consuming walnuts prior to their illness. Because the California cases reported similar exposures, the United States Food and Drug Administration conducted traceback on the walnuts purchased by the cases which led to the same supplier (Gibson Farms, Inc. of Hollister. California).

The FDA is working with the firm and its distributors to determine the source of the contamination.

Check your pantries, refrigerators, and freezers for organic walnut halves and pieces purchased from bulk containers. Stores may repackage bulk walnut halves and pieces into plastic clamshells or bags.

If you have organic walnuts halves and pieces purchased from bulk containers:

Check to see if the store where you purchased them received the recalled walnuts

You can also ask the store where you purchased the walnuts if they sold the recalled walnuts.

If you purchased walnuts that are part of the recall or if you can’t tell if your walnuts are part of the recall.

Discard the walnuts and don’t eat them.

Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the walnuts using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

It is possible that additional products containing walnuts may be identified and recalled in the future—if that happens the FDA Outbreak Notice will be updated.

Contact your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe STEC E. coli symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving.

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down.

Signs of dehydration.

Check to see if you received Gibson Farms, Inc. organic walnut halves and pieces with lot codes 3325-043 and 3341-501. The products were shipped to distributors between October 1, 2023 and April 24, 2024, and have expiration dates of 5/21/25 and 6/7/2025.

Gibson Farms organic walnut halves and pieces.

Lot codes 3325-043 and 3341-501.

Expiration dates 5/21/25 and 6/7/25.

Shipped to distributors between 10/1/2023 to 4/24/2024.

The walnuts were typically sold in bulk bins but may have been packed in plastic clamshells or bags.

The walnuts may have also been used as an ingredient in items prepared in-store.

2011 Outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 Linked to Amira Enterprises Raw Shelled Walnuts, Canada

On April 4, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced that an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 had occurred in the provinces of Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick. Several people had consumed raw shelled walnuts; walnuts were suspected as the vehicle of infection. The implicated walnuts were distributed by Amira Enterprises of Quebec, Canada, and had been imported from the United States. Products were sold in bulk and packages. Consumers who bought in bulk may not be able to identify the source of the walnuts. The affected products were available for purchase between January 1 and April 4, 2011. 14 ill, 10 hospitalized and 1 death.

