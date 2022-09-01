Keswick Creamery of Newburg, Pa is recalling Calverley Cheese, Vulkwin’s Folly Cheese, Vermeer Cheese, Havarti Cheese, Wallaby Cheese, Cider Washed Tomme Cheese, Feta Cheese, Whole Milk Ricotta, Bovre Cheese (plain, oregano and garlic, herbes de provence, cranberry and honey) and Quark Cheese (plain, dill and onion), because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

All Cheeses were distributed at Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market in Washington, D.C.; Takoma Park Farmers Market in Takoma Park, Maryland; Smith Meadows Farm Store in Berryville, Virginia; Oylers Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville, Pennsylvania; and Talking Breads Farm Store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

The cheeses will be labeled from Keswick Creamery, with the cheese name on the label.

Calverley Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Vulkwin’s Folly Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Havarti Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Vermeer Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Wallaby Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Cider Washed Tomme Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Feta cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

Whole Milk Ricotta, 8 oz and 16 oz clear deli container, expiration dates 7/18/22, 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, 8/18/22

Bovre Cheese (plain, oregano and garlic, herbes de Provence, cranberry and honey), 8oz clear deli container, expiration dates 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, 8/22/22

Quark Cheese (plain and dill and onion), 8 oz and 16 oz clear deli container, expiration dates 7/7/22, 8/4/22, 8/25/22

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program conducted by the FDA which revealed some finished products contained the bacteria. Keswick Creamery has ceased the production and distribution of all products as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.