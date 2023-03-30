As of March 30, 2023, 12 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 11 states – California, Oregon, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia and New York.

CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are collecting different types of data to identify the food source of a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Infantis infections. Epidemiologic data show that flour contaminated with Salmonella is making people sick. Investigators are working to identify specific brands of flour that may be linked to these illnesses.

As of March 30, 2023, 12 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 11 states – California, Oregon, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia and New York. Illnesses started on dates ranging from December 6, 2022, to February 13, 2023. Sick people range in age from 12 to 81 years, with a median age of 64, and 92% are female. Of 10 people with race or ethnicity information available, 8 are White, 2 are Asian, and no one reported Hispanic ethnicity. Of 12 people with information available, 3 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Public health investigators are using the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may be part of this outbreak. CDC PulseNet manages a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses. DNA fingerprinting is performed on bacteria using a method called whole genome sequencing (WGS). WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak may have gotten sick from eating the same food.

Investigators are working to identify specific brands of flour that are linked to illness. In the meantime, CDC always advises you not to eat raw cookie dough or cake batter.

