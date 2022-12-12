As of October 19, 2022, a total of 33 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Litchfield have been reported from 3 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 14, 2022, to September 18, 2022.

Sick people range in age from 1 to 67 years, with a median age of 32, and 59% are female. Of 26 people with information available, 13 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

FDA’s investigation traced the source of fresh, raw salmon eaten by sick people in these illness clusters back to Mariscos Bahia, Inc.

FDA collected an environmental sample that included multiple swabs at Mariscos Bahia, Inc., in Pico Rivera, California. Salmonella was identified from multiple environmental swabs collected at the facility and WGS analysis is ongoing. WGS completed to date indicates that Salmonella detected in at least one of the swabs from the facility is the outbreak strain.

CDC is advising restaurants not to sell or serve salmon, tuna, Chilean sea bass, swordfish, or halibut received on or after June 14, 2022, from Mariscos Bahia, Inc. The fish was distributed to restaurants fresh, not frozen. Fish distributed from Mariscos Bahia’s locations in Pico Rivera, California, and Phoenix, Arizona, are included.

Mariscos Bahia, Inc. voluntarily recalled the following list of fresh (not frozen) fish. The firm began shipping recalled product on June 14, 2022:

Fresh Salmon Fillet

Fresh Deep Skin Salmon Fillet

Fresh Salmon Portions

Chilean Seabass (Fillet and Portions)

Halibut (Fillet and Portions)

Tuna (Fillet and Loin)

Swordfish (Loin, Fillet, and Wheel)

