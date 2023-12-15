United States Outbreak

More patients have been identified in the Salmonella outbreak traced to cantaloupe. The outbreak is now spread across 42 states. Since the most recent update, on Dec. 7, another 72 patients have been confirmed, bringing the total number of sick people to 302.

Of 263 people interviewed so far, half have been hospitalized. Four people have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak strains of Salmonella in this outbreak are particularly virulent as the pathogen generally does not cause such a high percentage of hospitalizations.

At least 40 patients resided at long-term care facilities when they got sick. Of 17 interviewed, 11 reported eating cantaloupe. Thirty children attended childcare centers when they got sick. Of 26 children with information available, 17 ate cantaloupe. The age range for patients is less than 1 to 100 years old. The outbreak is hitting young children and older adults particularly hard with 26 percent of the patients being 5 years old or younger and 48 percent being 65 years old or older.

Canadian outbreak

There is a related outbreak in Canada involving cantaloupe from the same supplier in Mexico. Recalls there also include pre-cut products.

As of Dec. 15, there have been 153 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella Soahanina, Sundsvall and Oranienburg illness linked to this outbreak, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. Of patients with the information available, 53 have been hospitalized. Six patients have died.

Patients became sick between mid-October and late-November. Individuals who became ill are between less than 1 to 100 years old. The majority of the individuals who became sick are children 5 years of age or younger, 35 percent, or adults 65 years of age or older, 44 percent.

A number of recalls have been initiated. They include whole cantaloupe and a variety of pre-cut products, some with cantaloupe mixed with other fruits.

Recalled whole cantaloupe from the following brands are:

Whole fresh cantaloupes with a label on the cantaloupe that says “Malichita” or “Rudy,” “4050,” and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique.”

Retailers and wholesalers would have received recalled whole melons from Sofia Produce doing business as TruFresh in boxes labeled “Malichita” or “Rudy,” or from Crown Jewels Produce in boxes labeled “Malichita/Z Farms,” or from Pacific Trellis in corrugated cartons with certain lot codes.

Recalled pre-cut cantaloupe and products containing pre-cut cantaloupes made from recalled whole cantaloupes are: