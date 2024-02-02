Seattle & King County Public Health announced that three individuals fell ill due to a Salmonella outbreak linked to the IHOP restaurant located at 14747 NE 20th St, Bellevue, WA. The illnesses occurred between October 23 and December 23, 2023, and two people required hospitalization. No deaths were reported. This investigation is now completed.

All three individuals ate a variety of breakfast foods at the Bellevue IHOP, but no specific food item has been identified as the source of the outbreak. Public Health conducted interviews with the sick individuals to identify common exposures and all three had eaten at the Bellevue IHOP. The victims, ranging in age from 20 to 70, reported symptoms consistent with salmonellosis, including nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, bloody stool, and fever. No ill employees were identified at the restaurant.

On January 11, 2024, Environmental Health Investigators requested source information and food receipts from the restaurant. A visit to the restaurant was conducted on January 16, 2024, where investigators reviewed the restaurant’s food preparation processes. No contributing factors to the outbreak were identified. The restaurant has since conducted a thorough deep cleaning and reinforced food safety training with staff.

Laboratory testing confirmed all three cases as Salmonella infections. Further testing revealed that all three cases were infected with the same strain of Salmonella, as determined by genetic fingerprinting (whole genome sequencing or WGS) at the Washington State Public Health Laboratory.

