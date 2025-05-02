Although no illnesses are yet reported, the FDA is investigating three Salmonella outbreaks presently.

Williams Farms Repack LLC is recalling Tomatoes sizes; 4×5 2 layer, 60ct 2layer, 3ct trays in the Williams Farms Repack label, and 5×6 25lb, 6×6 25lb H&C Farms Label, due to a potential contamination of Salmonella. Salmonella an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

On April 29, 2025, the firm was notified via telephone by Southeast Tomato Distributors that tomatoes supplied from H&C Farms may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Products affected are:

PRODUCT SIZE UPC LOT CODE Tomatoes 5×6 25lb N/A R4467 Tomatoes 6×6 25lb N/A R4467, R4470 Tomatoes Combo 25lb N/A R4467 Tomatoes 4×4 2layer N/A R4467 Tomatoes 4×5 2layer N/A R4467 Tomatoes 60ct 2layer N/A R4467 Tomatoes 60ct 18lb loose N/A R4467, R4470 Tomatoes XL 18lb Loose N/A R4467 Tomatoes 3ct trays 0 33383 65504 8 R4467

The products were distributed between 4/23/2025 to 4/28/2025. These products were packaged and sold to wholesalers and distributors located in the states of: Georgia, North Carolina & South Carolina.