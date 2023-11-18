The recalled peaches have been linked to an outbreak of Listeriosis that has resulted in eleven illnesses.

The HMC Group Marketing, Inc., which does business as HMC Farms, is voluntarily recalling peaches, plums and nectarines sold in retail stores between May 1 and November 15, 2022 and between May 1 and November 15, 2023. The fruit is being recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled fruit was distributed nationwide and sold at retail stores as individual pieces of fruit bearing PLU stickers (see photos) or in consumer packaging (also shown in the attached photos) AND sold at retail between May 1 and November 15, 2022 and between May 1 and November 15, 2023.

This recall includes only conventionally grown fruit – no organic fruit is being recalled. Peaches, plums, and nectarines currently available for sale at retail stores are not included in this recall.

In 2020, the CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, Canada, and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigated an outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to peaches. A total of 101 outbreak associated cases were reported by 17 states. Cases in the United States started on dates ranging from June 29, 2020 to August 27, 2020. Twenty eight cases were hospitalized. The outbreak was declared over on October 16, 2020.

In Canada there were 57 laboratory confirmed cases of Salmonella Enteritidis associated with the outbreak as of September 2, 2020. Cases occurred in Ontario and Quebec. Twelve patients in Canada had been hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

Epidemiologic evidence indicated that peaches were the likely source of this outbreak. A variety of retailers sold contaminated peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company, LLC. Peach salsa sold under three brand names Crazy Fresh Perfectly Peach Salsa, Quick & Easy Perfectly Peach Salsa and Clear Label Perfectly Peach Salsa was recalled.

In August Wawona Packing Company LLC recalled bulk or loose peaches as well as bagged peaches sold under several brand names at a variety of stores.

