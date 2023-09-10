In 30 years of practice I cannot think of a worse place to have an outbreak of E. coli – daycares filled with children. We have been asked to consult with nearly two dozen families – some with multiple people sickened.

According to CTV News, the number of lab-confirmed cases of E. coli climbed again Sunday, rising to 190, stemming from a shared kitchen that 11 Calgary Fueling Brains daycares use but four daycares have reported no E. coli cases at all.

An Alberta Health Services (AHS) spokesperson sent updated figures to CTV News, showing that there are currently 27 patients receiving care in hospital. Seven others have been discharged since the beginning of the outbreak.

The number of patients confirmed to have severe hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) rose to 20 from 19 on Saturday.

“Based on the epidemiology of the cases we’ve seen to date, it is highly likely the source of this outbreak is food that was distributed from the central kitchen,” AHS said. “At this point, AHS has not been able to identify a food item that was the source. We continue to investigate.”

AHS said four daycares have not had anyone who tested positive for E. coli: Fueling Brains Bridgeland, Little Oak Early Education, Almond Branch and Braineer Academy.

Those four will be able to reopen Monday, providing no one tests positive for E.coli. The remaining seven daycares will have their closure orders rescinded Tuesday. Young children under five and staff will require clearance from health officials.

There are 11 Calgary daycares which have been issued a closure order until further notice following an outbreak of the shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

Fueling Brains Braeside.

Fueling Brains West 85th.

Fueling Brains New Brighton.

Fueling Brains Centennial.

Fueling Brains Bridgeland.

Fueling Brains McKnight.

Braineer Academy.

Kidz Space.

Little Oak Early Education (formerly Mangrove).

Almond Branch School.

VIK Academy in Okotoks, Alta.

