A total of 24 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O121 were reported from 6 states.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from July 13, 2022, to October 24, 2022. Sick people ranged in age from under 1 to 71 years, with a median age of 30, and 74% were female. Of 22 people with information available, 5 were hospitalized and 1 developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. No deaths were reported.

On October 7, 2022, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development collected Earth Grown frozen falafel for testing from a sick person’s home. WGS done at the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services showed that the E.coli in the falafel were closely related to bacteria from sick people. This means that people likely got sick from eating frozen falafel.

On October 7, 2022, Cuisine Innovations of Lakewood, New Jersey, recalled Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb Falafel. According to ALDI, Cuisine Innovations is the sole supplier of Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold in ALDI stores.

CDC advises people to not eat, sell, or serve recalled frozen falafel.

Frozen Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb Falafel

Sold in ALDI stores.

Boxes have any of the following lot numbers: 1472, 1481, 1531, 1532, 1541, 1552, 1561, 1581, 1601, 1611, 1612, 1661, 1682, 1732, 1752, 1762, 1782, 1802, or 1812.

See recall notice for additional information.

