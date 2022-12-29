This is something I posted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As far back as September 1998, FDA issued a warning against sprouts urging:
Children, pregnant women and the elderly should not eat alfalfa sprouts until growers find a way to reduce the risk of a potentially deadly bacteria that infects some sprouts, the Food and Drug Administration said this week. The FDA, which is investigating sprout industry practices, said children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems should avoid eating sprouts. The agency’s statement, issued Monday, repeated similar but little-noticed advice the U.S. Centers for Disease Control gave to doctors and researchers a year ago.
Here is the CDC warning :
Sprouts Not Healthy Food for Everyone
Children, the elderly, and persons whose immune systems are not functioning well should not eat raw sprouts, because current treatments of seeds and sprouts cannot get rid of all bacteria present. Persons who are at high risk for complications from foodborne illness should probably not eat raw sprouts, according to an article in the current issue of Emerging Infectious Diseases, CDC’s peer-reviewed journal, which tracks new and reemerging infectious diseases worldwide. Although sprouts are often considered a “health food,” the warm, humid conditions needed for growing sprouts from seeds are also ideal for bacteria to flourish. Salmonella, E. coli, and other bacteria can grow to high levels without affecting the appearance of the sprouts. Researchers have treated both seeds and sprouts with heat or washed them in solutions of chlorine, alcohol, and other chemicals. Some of these disinfectants reduced the levels of bacteria, but a potential hazard remained, especially for persons with weak immune systems. High temperatures that would kill the bacteria on the seeds would also keep them from sprouting. Until an effective way is found to prevent illness from sprouts, they should be eaten with caution, if at all.
I think it is time for a warning label — past time.
|Jan 2020 – Mar 2020
|E. coli O103
|51
|Clover sprouts
|Multistate, U.S.: https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/2020/o103h2-02-20/index.html
|Nov 2019 – Dec 2019
|E. coli O103
|22
|Clover sprouts
|Iowa, U.S.: https://www.fda.gov/inspections-compliance-enforcement-and-criminal-investigations/warning-letters/jimmy-johns-franchise-llc-599962-02212020
|Dec 2017-Jan 2018
|SalmonellaMontevideo
|10
|Sprouts
|Multistate, U.S.: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/montevideo-01-18/index.html
|May-July 2016
|Salmonella
|30
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Multistate, U.S.: http://www.foodsafetynews.com/2016/08/fresh-sprouts-from-denver-linked-to-9-state-outbreak/#.WXeKjBTZqf4
|Apr. 2016
|SalmonellaSaintpaul
|244
|Mung bean sprouts
|Australia.: http://www.adelaidenow.com.au/news/south-australia/extra-five-cases-in-sa-for-bean-sprout-contamination/news-story/a3579929ba487a9acbcfaa46b58afcb7
|Jan. 2016
|E. coli O157
|11
|Alfalfa sprouts Jack & The Green Sprouts (Wisconsin)
|Minnesota, U.S.: https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/2016/o157-02-16/index.html
|Nov. 2015- Jan. 2016
|SalmonellaMuenchen
|13
|Alfalfa sprouts from Sweetwater Farms (Kansas)
|Multistate, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/enteritidis-11-14/; http://www.fda.gov/Food/RecallsOutbreaksEmergencies/Outbreaks/ucm424426.htm
|Sep. 2014
|SalmonllaEnteriditis
|115
|Bean sprouts produced by Wonton Foods
|Multistate, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/enteritidis-11-14/; http://www.fda.gov/Food/RecallsOutbreaksEmergencies/Outbreaks/ucm424426.htm
|Jun.-Aug. 2014
|Listeria monocytogenes
|5
|Mung brean sprouts produced by Wholesome Soy Products
|Illinois and Michigan, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/listeria/outbreaks/bean-sprouts-11-14/index.html; http://www.fda.gov/Food/RecallsOutbreaksEmergencies/Outbreaks/ucm422562.htm
|May. 2014
|E. coli O121
|19
|Raw clover sprouts produced by Evergreen Fresh Sprouts, LLC of Idaho are likely source
|Washington and Idaho, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/2014/o121-05-14/index.html; http://www.doh.wa.gov/Newsroom/2014NewsReleases/14070CloverSproutsSourceofEColiOutbreak
|Jul. 2012
|SalmonellaCubana
|19
|Sprouts, unspecified
|Multistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Mar. 2012
|Listeria monocytogenes
|6
|Sprouts, unspecified
|Multistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Dec. 2011-Feb. 2012
|E. coli O26
|29
|Raw clover sprouts at Jimmy John’s restaurants is the likely cause of this outbreak
|Multistate, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/2012/O26-02-12/index.html; http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Aug. 2011
|SalmonellaAgona
|7
|Sprouts, unspecified
|Kansas, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Apr.-Jul. 2011
|SalmonellaEnteritidis
|27
|Alfalfa sprouts and spicy sprout produced by Evergreen Fresh Sprouts, LLC
|Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, New Jersey and Washington, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/sprouts-enteritidis0611/070611/index.html; http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|May-Jul. 2011
|E. coli O104:H4
|4,075
|Bean sprouts
|Europe, Canada and U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm6250a3.htm; Buchholz, U., Bernard, H., Werber, D., Böhmer, M. M., Remschmidt, C., Wilking, H., … & Kühne, M. (2011). German outbreak of Escherichia coli O104: H4 associated with sprouts. New England Journal of Medicine, 365(19), 1763-1770. https://www-s.med.illinois.edu/m2/epidemiology/LiteratureCritique/pdf/Buchholz_2011.pdf
|Apr. 2011
|SalmonellaMuenchen
|7
|Clover sprouts
|Michigan, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Dec. 2010-Jan. 2011
|SalmonellaNewport
|9
|Clover sprouts produced by Sprouters Northwest, Inc., of Kent, WA
|Oregon and Washington, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx;http://www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/1500/NewsReleases/2011/11-001CloverSproutsRecall.pdf
|Dec. 2010
|SalmonellaCubana
|3
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Multistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Nov. 2010-
Feb. 2011
|Salmonellaserotype I 4,[5],12:i:-
|140
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Multistate, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/i4512i-/021011/index.html; http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Aug.-Oct. 2010
|SalmonellaBareilly
|190
|Bean sprouts
|U.K.:
http://www.hpa.org.uk:80/webw/HPAweb&HPAwebStandard/HPAweb_C/1287143210927?p=1259152466069
|Mar.-Jun. 2010
|SalmonellaNewport
|44
|Alfalfa sprouts produced by J.H. Caldwell and Sons Inc. of Maywood, CA
|Multistate, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/newport/; http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Feb. 2010
|unknown
|4
|Sprouts, unspecified
|Colorado, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Aug. 2009
|SalmonellaTyphimurium
|14
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Michigan, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Jun. 2009
|SalmonellaBovismorbificans
|42
|Ready-to-eat alfalfa sprouts
|Finland: Rimhanen-Finne, R., Niskanen, T., Lienemann, T., Johansson, T., Sjöman, M., Korhonen, T., Guedes, S., Kuronen, H., Virtanen, M. J., Mäkinen, J., Jokinen, J., Siitonen, A. and Kuusi, M. (2011), A Nationwide Outbreak of Salmonella Bovismorbificans Associated with Sprouted Alfalfa Seeds in Finland, 2009. Zoonoses and Public Health, 58: 589–596. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1863-2378.2011.01408.x/abstract
|Apr.-Jul. 2009
|SalmonellaCubana
|14
|Onion sprouts and mixed onion/alfalfa sprout
|Canada:http://www.bccdc.ca/resourcematerials/newsandalerts/healthalerts/2009HealthAlerts/SalmonellaCubanaOutbreak_aug24.htm
|Apr. 2009
|SalmonellaCubana
|2
|Sprouts, unspecified
|Minnesota, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Feb.-May. 2009
|Salmonella Saintpaul
|256
|Raw alfalfa sprouts
|Multistate, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/saintpaul/alfalfa/; http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm5818a4.htm
|Feb. 2009
|SalmonellaOranienberg
|25
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Multistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Sep. 2008
|E. coli O157:NM
|21
|Alfalfa sprouts; iceberg lettuc, unspecified
|Colorado, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Jul. 2008
|SalmonellaTyphimurium
|24
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Multistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/default.aspx; http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls/archiverecalls/2008/ucm112494.htm
|Mar. 2008
|Listeria monocytogenes
|20
|Sprouts, unspecified
|Multistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Jul.-Oct. 2007
|SalmonellaWeltevreden
|45
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Denmark, Norway and Finland: Emberland KE, Ethelberg S, Kuusi M, Vold L, Jensvoll L, Lindstedt BA, Nygård K, Kjelsø C, Torpdahl M, Sørensen G, Jensen T, Lukinmaa S, Niskanen T, Kapperud G. Outbreak of Salmonella Weltevreden infections in Norway, Denmark and Finland associated with alfalfa sprouts, July-October 2007. Euro Surveill. 2007;12(48):pii=3321. Available online: http://www.eurosurveillance.org/ViewArticle.aspx?ArticleId=3321
|Jul.-Aug. 2007
|SalmonellaStanley
|44
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Sweden: Werner S, Boman K, Einemo I, Erntell M, de Jong B, Lindqvist A, Löfdahl M, Löfdahl S, Meeuwisse A, Ohlen G, Olsson M, Stamer U, Sellström E, Andersson Y. Outbreak of Salmonella Stanley in Sweden associated with alfalfa sprouts, July-August 2007. Euro Surveill. 2007;12(42):pii=3291. Available online: http://www.eurosurveillance.org/ViewArticle.aspx?ArticleId=3291
|Apr. 2007
|SalmonellaMbandaka
|15
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Multistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Feb. 2006
|SalmonellaBraenderup
|4
|Bean sprouts
|Multistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Nov. 2005
|SalmonellaOranienberg
|125
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Australia: http://www.health.gov.au/internet/main/publishing.nsf/Content/cda-cdi3003b.htm
|Nov. 2005
|SalmonellaBraenderup
|2
|Mung sprouts
|Massachusetts, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Oct.-Dec. 2005
|Salmonella spp.
|648
|Mung sprouts
|Canada: http://news.ontario.ca/archive/en/2005/12/14/Update-on-Salmonella-Outbreak.html; Outbreak of Salmonella entertidis phage type 13 associated with mung bean sprouts in Ontario, 2005. Outbreak Investigation. May 17. 2006. http://www.sproutnet.com/pdfs/Toronto-Mung-2005.pdf
|Apr. 2004
|E. coli O157:NM
|2
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Georgia, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Apr. 2004
|SalmonellaBovismorbificans
|35
|Raw alfalfa sprouts produced by Sprouters Northwest, Inc., of Kent, WA
|Oregon and Washington, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx; http://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/2004/ucm108307.htm
|Nov. 2003
|SalmonellaChester
|26
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Multistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Jul. 2003
|E. coli O157:NM
|13
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Colorado, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx; D. D. Ferguson, J. Scheftel, A. Cronquist, K. Smith, A. Woo-Ming, E. Anderson J. Knutsen, A. K. De and K. Gershman (2005). Temporally distinct Escherichia coli O157 outbreaks associated with alfalfa sprouts linked to a common seed source – Colorado and Minnesota, 2003. Epidemiology and Infection, 133, pp 439-447. http://dx.doi.org/10.1017/S0950268804003589
|Feb. 2003
|SalmonellaSaintpaul
|16
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Multistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Feb. 2003
|E. coli O157:H7
|7
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Minnesota, U.S.: D. D. Ferguson, J. Scheftel, A. Cronquist, K. Smith, A. Woo-Ming, E. Anderson J. Knutsen, A. K. De and K. Gershman (2005). Temporally distinct Escherichia coli O157 outbreaks associated with alfalfa sprouts linked to a common seed source – Colorado and Minnesota, 2003. Epidemiology and Infection, 133, pp 439-447. http://dx.doi.org/10.1017/S0950268804003589
|Jan. 2003
|E. coli O157:H7
|20
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Multistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Jul. 2002
|E. coli O157:H7
|5
|Alfalfa sprouts
|California, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Apr. 2001
|SalmonellaEntertidis
|35
|Mung sprouts
|Florida, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Feb. 2001
|SalmonellaKottbus
|32
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Multistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Jan. 2001
|SalmonellaEntertidis
|22
|Mung sprouts
|Hawaii, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Feb.-Mar. 2001
|SalmonellaEnteritidis
|84
|Mung sprouts
|Canada: Honish, L., & Nguyen, Q. (2001). Outbreak of Salmonella enteritidis phage type 913 gastroenteritis associated with mung bean sprouts–Edmonton, 2001. Canada communicable disease report= Relevé des maladies transmissibles au Canada, 27(18), 151. http://www.sproutnet.com/Outbreak-of-Salmonella-in-Canada
|Oct. 2001
|unknown
|2
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Florida, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Nov. 2000
|S. Enteritidis phage type 4b
|12
|Bean sprouts
|Netherlands: van Duynhoven, Y. T., Widdowson, M. A., de Jager, C. M., Fernandes, T., Neppelenbroek, S., van den Brandhof, W., … & van Pelt, W. (2002). Salmonella enterica serotype Enteritidis phage type 4b outbreak associated with bean sprouts. Emerging infectious diseases, 8(4), 440. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2730240/
|May. 2000
|Salmonella enterica
|3
|Alfalfa spouts (suspected)
|Florida, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|2000
|SalmonellaEnteritidis
|75
|Mung sprouts
|Multistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Apr.-Jun. 2000
|SalmonellaEnteritidis
|12
|Mung sprouts
|Canada: Harb, J., Isaacs, S., Fyfe, M., Crowe, L., Slater, B., Ahmed, R., … & Hockin, J. (2003). Outbreak of Salmonella enteritidis phage type 11B in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, June 2000. Canada communicable disease report= Relevé des maladies transmissibles au Canada, 29(14), 125. http://www.sproutnet.com/Outbreak-of-Salmonella-Enteritidis
|Aug.-Sep. 1999
|SalmonllaMuenchen
|157
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Multistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx; Proctor, M. E., Hamacher, M., Tortorello, M. L., Archer, J. R., & Davis, J. P. (2001). Multistate outbreak of Salmonella serovar Muenchen infections associated with alfalfa sprouts grown from seeds pretreated with calcium hypochlorite. Journal of clinical microbiology, 39(10), 3461-3465.
|May. 1999
|SalmonellaSaintpaul
|36
|Clover sprouts
|California, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Jan. 1999
|SalmonellaMbandaka
|83
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Multistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx; Gill, C. J., Keene, W. E., Mohle-Boetani, J. C., Farrar, J. A., Waller, P. L., Hahn, C. G., & Cieslak, P. R. (2003). Alfalfa seed decontamination in Salmonella outbreak. Emerging infectious diseases, 9(4), 474. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2957971/
|Jan. 1999
|SalmonellaTyphimurium
|112
|Clover sprouts
|Colorado, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx; Brooks, J. T., Rowe, S. Y., Shillam, P., Heltzel, D. M., Hunter, S. B., Slutsker, L., … & Luby, S. P. (2001). Salmonella Typhimurium infections transmitted by chlorine-pretreated clover sprout seeds. American journal of epidemiology, 154(11), 1020-1028. http://aje.oxfordjournals.org/content/154/11/1020.short
|Aug.-Sep. 1999
|S. paratyphi B var java
|51
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Canada: Stratton, J., Stefaniw, L., Grimsrud, K., Werker, D. H., Ellis, A., Ashton, E., … & Jensen, B. (2001). Outbreak of Salmonella paratyphi B var java due to contaminated alfalfa sprouts in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Canada communicable disease report= Relevé des maladies transmissibles au Canada, 27(16), 133. http://www.sproutnet.com/Outbreak-of-Salmonella-Paratyphi
|Jun. 1998
|E. coli O157:NM
|8
|Alfalfa sprouts
|California, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|May. 1998
|SalmonellaHavana and Cubana
|40
|Alfalfa sprouts (Havana suspected)
|Multistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
|Jun.-Jul. 1997
|E. coli O157:H7
|82
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Michigan and Virginia, U.S.: Breuer, T., Benkel, D. H., Shapiro, R. L., Hall, W. N., Winnett, M. M., Linn, M. J., … & Team, I. (2001). A multistate outbreak of Escherichia coli O157: H7 infections linked to alfalfa sprouts grown from contaminated seeds. Emerging infectious diseases, 7(6), 977. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2631892/pdf/11747724.pdf; http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/00048994.htm
|1997
|Salmonella Infantis
and Anatum
|109
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Kansas and Missouri, U.S.: Taormina, P. J., Beuchat, L. R., & Slutsker, L. (1999). Infections associated with eating seed sprouts: an international concern. Emerging Infectious Diseases, 5(5), 626. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2627711/pdf/10511518.pdf; Glynn, M. K., Patrick, S., & Wuhib, T. (1998, April). When health food isn’t so healthy—an outbreak of Salmonella serotypes Anatum and Infantis associated with eating contaminated sprouts, Kansas and Missouri, 1997. In 47th Annual Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Conference. Atlanta, GA: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
|Sep. 1997-Jul. 1998
|SalmonellaSenftenberg
|60
|Alfalfa sprouts
|California and Nevada, U.S.: Mohle-Boetani, J. C., Farrar, J. A., Werner, S. B., Minassian, D., Bryant, R., Abbott, S., … & Vugia, D. J. (2001). Escherichia coli O157 and Salmonella infections associated with sprouts in California, 1996–1998. Annals of Internal Medicine, 135(4), 239-247. http://annals.org/article.aspx?articleid=714688
|1997
|SalmonellaMeleagridis
|78
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Canada: Taormina, P. J., Beuchat, L. R., & Slutsker, L. (1999). Infections associated with eating seed sprouts: an international concern. Emerging Infectious Diseases, 5(5), 626. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2627711/pdf/10511518.pdf
|1997
|E. coli O157:H7
|126
|Radish sprouts
|Japan: Taormina, P. J., Beuchat, L. R., & Slutsker, L. (1999). Infections associated with eating seed sprouts: an international concern. Emerging Infectious Diseases, 5(5), 626. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2627711/pdf/10511518.pdf; Gutierrez, E. (1997). Japan prepares as 0157 strikes again. The Lancet, 349(9059), 1156.
|May.-Jul. 1996
|Salmonella Meleagridis and Montevideo
|500
|Alfalfa and clover sprouts
|California and Nevada, U.S.: Mohle-Boetani, J. C., Farrar, J. A., Werner, S. B., Minassian, D., Bryant, R., Abbott, S., … & Vugia, D. J. (2001). Escherichia coli O157 and Salmonella infections associated with sprouts in California, 1996–1998. Annals of Internal Medicine, 135(4), 239-247. http://annals.org/article.aspx?articleid=714688
|1996
|E. coli O157:H7
|6,000
|Radish sprouts
|Japan: Watanabe, Y., Ozasa, K., Mermin, J. H., Griffin, P. M., Masuda, K., Imashuku, S., & Sawada, T. (1999). Factory outbreak of Escherichia coli O157: H7 infection in Japan. Emerging infectious diseases, 5(3), 424. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2640759/pdf/10341179.pdf
|1995-1996
|SalmonellaNewport
|133
|Alfalfa sprouts
|U.S., Canada and Denmark: Taormina, P. J., Beuchat, L. R., & Slutsker, L. (1999). Infections associated with eating seed sprouts: an international concern. Emerging Infectious Diseases, 5(5), 626. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2627711/pdf/10511518.pdf. Van Beneden, C. A., Keene, W. E., Strang, R. A., Werker, D. H., King, A. S., Mahon, B., … & Fleming, D. (1999). Multinational outbreak of Salmonella enterica serotype Newport infections due to contaminated alfalfa sprouts. Jama, 281(2), 158-162.; Wegener HC, Baggesen DL, Neimann J, Nielsen SV. An outbreak of human salmonellosis in Denmark caused by alfalfa sprouts. In: Proceedings and abstracts of the International Symposium on Salmonella and Salmonellosis; Ploufragan, France; May 20-22, 1997:587-589.
|1995
|SalmonellaStanley
|242
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Finland and U.S.: Mahon, B. E., Pönkä, A., Hall, W. N., Komatsu, K., Dietrich, S. E., Siitonen, A., … & Slutsker, L. (1997). An international outbreak of Salmonella infections caused by alfalfa sprouts grown from contaminated seeds. Journal of Infectious Diseases, 175(4), 876-882. http://jid.oxfordjournals.org/content/175/4/876.full.pdf?origin=publication_detail
|1994
|SalmonellaNewport
|154
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Denmark: WHO Surveillance Programe for Control of Foodborne Infections and Intoxications in Europe, 7th Report: Denmark 1993-1998. http://www.bfr.bund.de/internet/7threport/CRs/den.pdf
|1994
|SalmonellaBovismorbificans
|595
|Australian alfalfa sprouts seed
|Sweden and Finland: Taormina, P. J., Beuchat, L. R., & Slutsker, L. (1999). Infections associated with eating seed sprouts: an international concern. Emerging Infectious Diseases, 5(5), 626. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2627711/pdf/10511518.pdf; Puohiniemi, R., Heiskanen, T., & Siitonen, A. (1997). Molecular epidemiology of two international sprout-borne Salmonella outbreaks. Journal of clinical microbiology, 35(10), 2487-2491. http://jcm.asm.org/content/35/10/2487.full.pdf; Pönkä, A., Andersson, Y., Siitonen, A., de Jong, B., Jahkola, M., Haikala, O., … & Pakkala, P. (1995). Salmonella in alfalfa sprouts. The Lancet, 345(8947), 462-463.
|Oct. 1990
|SalmonellaAnatum
|15
|Alfalfa sprouts
|Washington, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/outbreaknet/pdf/surveillance/1990_linelist.pdf
|Oct. 1990
|unknown
|32
|Alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, lettuce
|Washington, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/outbreaknet/pdf/surveillance/1990_linelist.pdf
|1989
|Salmonella Goldcoast
|31
|Cress sprouts
|U.K.: Taormina, P. J., Beuchat, L. R., & Slutsker, L. (1999). Infections associated with eating seed sprouts: an international concern. Emerging Infectious Diseases, 5(5), 626. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2627711/pdf/10511518.pdf; Joce, R., O’Sullivan, D. G., Strong, C., Rowe, B., Hall, M. L. M., & Threlfall, E. J. (1990). A national outbreak of Salmonella Gold-Coast. Commun Dis Rep CDR Rev, 4, 3-4.
|1988
|Salmonella Saintpauland Virchow PT34(7cases)
|143
|Mung sprouts
|U.K.: O’mahony, M., Cowden, J., Smyth, B., Lynch, D., Hall, M., Rowe, B., … & Bartlett, C. L. R. (1990). An outbreak of Salmonella saint-paul infection associated with beansprouts. Epidemiology and infection, 104(02), 229-235. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2271762/pdf/epidinfect00020-0070.pdf
|1973
|Bacillus cereus
|4
|Soy, cress, mustard sprouts
|U.S.: Portnoy, B. L., Goepfert, J. M., & Harmon, S. M. (1976). An outbreak of Bacillus cereus food poisoning resulting from contaminated vegetable sprouts. American journal of epidemiology, 103(6), 589-594.