As far back as September 1998, FDA issued a warning against sprouts urging:

Children, pregnant women and the elderly should not eat alfalfa sprouts until growers find a way to reduce the risk of a potentially deadly bacteria that infects some sprouts, the Food and Drug Administration said this week. The FDA, which is investigating sprout industry practices, said children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems should avoid eating sprouts. The agency’s statement, issued Monday, repeated similar but little-noticed advice the U.S. Centers for Disease Control gave to doctors and researchers a year ago.

Here is the CDC warning :

Sprouts Not Healthy Food for Everyone

Children, the elderly, and persons whose immune systems are not functioning well should not eat raw sprouts, because current treatments of seeds and sprouts cannot get rid of all bacteria present. Persons who are at high risk for complications from foodborne illness should probably not eat raw sprouts, according to an article in the current issue of Emerging Infectious Diseases, CDC’s peer-reviewed journal, which tracks new and reemerging infectious diseases worldwide. Although sprouts are often considered a “health food,” the warm, humid conditions needed for growing sprouts from seeds are also ideal for bacteria to flourish. Salmonella, E. coli, and other bacteria can grow to high levels without affecting the appearance of the sprouts. Researchers have treated both seeds and sprouts with heat or washed them in solutions of chlorine, alcohol, and other chemicals. Some of these disinfectants reduced the levels of bacteria, but a potential hazard remained, especially for persons with weak immune systems. High temperatures that would kill the bacteria on the seeds would also keep them from sprouting. Until an effective way is found to prevent illness from sprouts, they should be eaten with caution, if at all.

I think it is time for a warning label — past time.

DateCausative AgentIllnesses ReportedSourceCountry of Outbreak
Jan  2020 – Mar 2020E. coli O10351Clover sproutsMultistate, U.S.: https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/2020/o103h2-02-20/index.html
Nov  2019 – Dec 2019E. coli O10322Clover sproutsIowa, U.S.: https://www.fda.gov/inspections-compliance-enforcement-and-criminal-investigations/warning-letters/jimmy-johns-franchise-llc-599962-02212020
Dec  2017-Jan 2018SalmonellaMontevideo10SproutsMultistate, U.S.: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/montevideo-01-18/index.html
May-July 2016Salmonella30Alfalfa sproutsMultistate, U.S.: http://www.foodsafetynews.com/2016/08/fresh-sprouts-from-denver-linked-to-9-state-outbreak/#.WXeKjBTZqf4
Apr. 2016SalmonellaSaintpaul244Mung bean sproutsAustralia.: http://www.adelaidenow.com.au/news/south-australia/extra-five-cases-in-sa-for-bean-sprout-contamination/news-story/a3579929ba487a9acbcfaa46b58afcb7
 Jan. 2016E. coli O15711Alfalfa sprouts Jack & The Green Sprouts (Wisconsin)Minnesota, U.S.: https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/2016/o157-02-16/index.html
Nov. 2015- Jan. 2016SalmonellaMuenchen 13Alfalfa sprouts from Sweetwater Farms (Kansas)Multistate, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/enteritidis-11-14/; http://www.fda.gov/Food/RecallsOutbreaksEmergencies/Outbreaks/ucm424426.htm
Sep. 2014SalmonllaEnteriditis115Bean sprouts produced by Wonton FoodsMultistate, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/enteritidis-11-14/; http://www.fda.gov/Food/RecallsOutbreaksEmergencies/Outbreaks/ucm424426.htm
Jun.-Aug. 2014Listeria monocytogenes5Mung brean sprouts produced by Wholesome Soy ProductsIllinois and Michigan, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/listeria/outbreaks/bean-sprouts-11-14/index.html; http://www.fda.gov/Food/RecallsOutbreaksEmergencies/Outbreaks/ucm422562.htm
May. 2014E. coli O12119Raw clover sprouts produced by Evergreen Fresh Sprouts, LLC of Idaho are likely sourceWashington and Idaho, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/2014/o121-05-14/index.html; http://www.doh.wa.gov/Newsroom/2014NewsReleases/14070CloverSproutsSourceofEColiOutbreak
Jul. 2012SalmonellaCubana19Sprouts, unspecifiedMultistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Mar. 2012Listeria monocytogenes6Sprouts, unspecifiedMultistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Dec. 2011-Feb. 2012E. coli O2629Raw clover sprouts at Jimmy John’s restaurants is the likely cause of this outbreakMultistate, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/2012/O26-02-12/index.html; http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Aug. 2011SalmonellaAgona7Sprouts, unspecifiedKansas, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Apr.-Jul. 2011SalmonellaEnteritidis27Alfalfa sprouts and spicy sprout produced by Evergreen Fresh Sprouts, LLCIdaho, Montana, North Dakota, New Jersey and Washington, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/sprouts-enteritidis0611/070611/index.html;  http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
May-Jul. 2011E. coli O104:H44,075Bean sproutsEurope, Canada and U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm6250a3.htm; Buchholz, U., Bernard, H., Werber, D., Böhmer, M. M., Remschmidt, C., Wilking, H., … & Kühne, M. (2011). German outbreak of Escherichia coli O104: H4 associated with sprouts. New England Journal of Medicine, 365(19), 1763-1770. https://www-s.med.illinois.edu/m2/epidemiology/LiteratureCritique/pdf/Buchholz_2011.pdf
Apr. 2011SalmonellaMuenchen7Clover sproutsMichigan, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Dec. 2010-Jan. 2011SalmonellaNewport9Clover sprouts produced by Sprouters Northwest, Inc., of Kent, WAOregon and Washington, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx;http://www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/1500/NewsReleases/2011/11-001CloverSproutsRecall.pdf
Dec. 2010SalmonellaCubana3Alfalfa sproutsMultistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx 
Nov. 2010-
Feb. 2011		Salmonellaserotype I 4,[5],12:i:-140Alfalfa sproutsMultistate, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/i4512i-/021011/index.html; http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Aug.-Oct. 2010SalmonellaBareilly190Bean sproutsU.K.:
http://www.hpa.org.uk:80/webw/HPAweb&HPAwebStandard/HPAweb_C/1287143210927?p=1259152466069
Mar.-Jun. 2010SalmonellaNewport44Alfalfa sprouts produced by J.H. Caldwell and Sons Inc. of Maywood, CAMultistate, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/newport/; http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Feb. 2010unknown4Sprouts, unspecifiedColorado, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Aug. 2009SalmonellaTyphimurium14Alfalfa sproutsMichigan, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Jun. 2009SalmonellaBovismorbificans42Ready-to-eat alfalfa sproutsFinland: Rimhanen-Finne, R., Niskanen, T., Lienemann, T., Johansson, T., Sjöman, M., Korhonen, T., Guedes, S., Kuronen, H., Virtanen, M. J., Mäkinen, J., Jokinen, J., Siitonen, A. and Kuusi, M. (2011), A Nationwide Outbreak of Salmonella Bovismorbificans Associated with Sprouted Alfalfa Seeds in Finland, 2009. Zoonoses and Public Health, 58: 589–596. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1863-2378.2011.01408.x/abstract
Apr.-Jul. 2009SalmonellaCubana14Onion sprouts and mixed onion/alfalfa sproutCanada:http://www.bccdc.ca/resourcematerials/newsandalerts/healthalerts/2009HealthAlerts/SalmonellaCubanaOutbreak_aug24.htm
Apr. 2009SalmonellaCubana2Sprouts, unspecifiedMinnesota, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Feb.-May. 2009Salmonella Saintpaul256Raw alfalfa sproutsMultistate, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/saintpaul/alfalfa/; http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm5818a4.htm
Feb. 2009SalmonellaOranienberg25Alfalfa sproutsMultistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Sep. 2008E. coli O157:NM21Alfalfa sprouts; iceberg lettuc, unspecifiedColorado, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Jul. 2008SalmonellaTyphimurium24Alfalfa sproutsMultistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/default.aspx; http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls/archiverecalls/2008/ucm112494.htm
Mar. 2008Listeria monocytogenes20Sprouts, unspecifiedMultistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Jul.-Oct. 2007SalmonellaWeltevreden45Alfalfa sproutsDenmark, Norway and Finland: Emberland KE, Ethelberg S, Kuusi M, Vold L, Jensvoll L, Lindstedt BA, Nygård K, Kjelsø C, Torpdahl M, Sørensen G, Jensen T, Lukinmaa S, Niskanen T, Kapperud G. Outbreak of Salmonella Weltevreden infections in Norway, Denmark and Finland associated with alfalfa sprouts, July-October 2007. Euro Surveill. 2007;12(48):pii=3321. Available online: http://www.eurosurveillance.org/ViewArticle.aspx?ArticleId=3321 
Jul.-Aug. 2007SalmonellaStanley44Alfalfa sproutsSweden: Werner S, Boman K, Einemo I, Erntell M, de Jong B, Lindqvist A, Löfdahl M, Löfdahl S, Meeuwisse A, Ohlen G, Olsson M, Stamer U, Sellström E, Andersson Y. Outbreak of Salmonella Stanley in Sweden associated with alfalfa sprouts, July-August 2007. Euro Surveill. 2007;12(42):pii=3291. Available online: http://www.eurosurveillance.org/ViewArticle.aspx?ArticleId=3291 
Apr. 2007SalmonellaMbandaka15Alfalfa sproutsMultistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Feb. 2006SalmonellaBraenderup4Bean sproutsMultistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Nov. 2005SalmonellaOranienberg125Alfalfa sproutsAustralia: http://www.health.gov.au/internet/main/publishing.nsf/Content/cda-cdi3003b.htm
Nov. 2005SalmonellaBraenderup2Mung sproutsMassachusetts, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Oct.-Dec. 2005Salmonella spp.648Mung sproutsCanada: http://news.ontario.ca/archive/en/2005/12/14/Update-on-Salmonella-Outbreak.html; Outbreak of Salmonella entertidis phage type 13 associated with mung bean sprouts in Ontario, 2005. Outbreak Investigation. May 17. 2006. http://www.sproutnet.com/pdfs/Toronto-Mung-2005.pdf
Apr. 2004E. coli O157:NM2Alfalfa sproutsGeorgia, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Apr. 2004SalmonellaBovismorbificans35Raw alfalfa sprouts produced by Sprouters Northwest, Inc., of Kent, WAOregon and Washington, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx; http://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/2004/ucm108307.htm
Nov. 2003SalmonellaChester26Alfalfa sproutsMultistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Jul. 2003E. coli O157:NM13Alfalfa sproutsColorado, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx; D. D. Ferguson, J. Scheftel, A. Cronquist, K. Smith, A. Woo-Ming, E. Anderson J. Knutsen, A. K. De and K. Gershman (2005). Temporally distinct Escherichia coli O157 outbreaks associated with alfalfa sprouts linked to a common seed source – Colorado and Minnesota, 2003. Epidemiology and Infection, 133, pp 439-447. http://dx.doi.org/10.1017/S0950268804003589
Feb. 2003SalmonellaSaintpaul16Alfalfa sproutsMultistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Feb. 2003E. coli O157:H77Alfalfa sproutsMinnesota, U.S.: D. D. Ferguson, J. Scheftel, A. Cronquist, K. Smith, A. Woo-Ming, E. Anderson J. Knutsen, A. K. De and K. Gershman (2005). Temporally distinct Escherichia coli O157 outbreaks associated with alfalfa sprouts linked to a common seed source – Colorado and Minnesota, 2003. Epidemiology and Infection, 133, pp 439-447. http://dx.doi.org/10.1017/S0950268804003589
Jan. 2003E. coli O157:H720Alfalfa sproutsMultistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Jul. 2002E. coli O157:H75Alfalfa sproutsCalifornia, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Apr. 2001SalmonellaEntertidis35Mung sproutsFlorida, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Feb. 2001SalmonellaKottbus32Alfalfa sproutsMultistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Jan. 2001SalmonellaEntertidis22Mung sproutsHawaii, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Feb.-Mar. 2001SalmonellaEnteritidis84Mung sproutsCanada: Honish, L., & Nguyen, Q. (2001). Outbreak of Salmonella enteritidis phage type 913 gastroenteritis associated with mung bean sprouts–Edmonton, 2001. Canada communicable disease report= Relevé des maladies transmissibles au Canada, 27(18), 151. http://www.sproutnet.com/Outbreak-of-Salmonella-in-Canada
Oct. 2001unknown2Alfalfa sproutsFlorida, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Nov. 2000S. Enteritidis phage type 4b12Bean sproutsNetherlands: van Duynhoven, Y. T., Widdowson, M. A., de Jager, C. M., Fernandes, T., Neppelenbroek, S., van den Brandhof, W., … & van Pelt, W. (2002). Salmonella enterica serotype Enteritidis phage type 4b outbreak associated with bean sprouts. Emerging infectious diseases, 8(4), 440. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2730240/
May. 2000Salmonella enterica3Alfalfa spouts (suspected)Florida, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
2000SalmonellaEnteritidis75Mung sproutsMultistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Apr.-Jun. 2000SalmonellaEnteritidis12Mung sproutsCanada: Harb, J., Isaacs, S., Fyfe, M., Crowe, L., Slater, B., Ahmed, R., … & Hockin, J. (2003). Outbreak of Salmonella enteritidis phage type 11B in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, June 2000. Canada communicable disease report= Relevé des maladies transmissibles au Canada, 29(14), 125. http://www.sproutnet.com/Outbreak-of-Salmonella-Enteritidis
Aug.-Sep. 1999SalmonllaMuenchen157Alfalfa sproutsMultistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx; Proctor, M. E., Hamacher, M., Tortorello, M. L., Archer, J. R., & Davis, J. P. (2001). Multistate outbreak of Salmonella serovar Muenchen infections associated with alfalfa sprouts grown from seeds pretreated with calcium hypochlorite. Journal of clinical microbiology, 39(10), 3461-3465.
May. 1999SalmonellaSaintpaul36Clover sproutsCalifornia, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Jan. 1999SalmonellaMbandaka83Alfalfa sproutsMultistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx; Gill, C. J., Keene, W. E., Mohle-Boetani, J. C., Farrar, J. A., Waller, P. L., Hahn, C. G., & Cieslak, P. R. (2003). Alfalfa seed decontamination in Salmonella outbreak. Emerging infectious diseases, 9(4), 474. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2957971/
Jan. 1999SalmonellaTyphimurium112Clover sproutsColorado, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx; Brooks, J. T., Rowe, S. Y., Shillam, P., Heltzel, D. M., Hunter, S. B., Slutsker, L., … & Luby, S. P. (2001). Salmonella Typhimurium infections transmitted by chlorine-pretreated clover sprout seeds. American journal of epidemiology, 154(11), 1020-1028. http://aje.oxfordjournals.org/content/154/11/1020.short
Aug.-Sep. 1999S. paratyphi B var java51Alfalfa sproutsCanada: Stratton, J., Stefaniw, L., Grimsrud, K., Werker, D. H., Ellis, A., Ashton, E., … & Jensen, B. (2001). Outbreak of Salmonella paratyphi B var java due to contaminated alfalfa sprouts in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Canada communicable disease report= Relevé des maladies transmissibles au Canada, 27(16), 133. http://www.sproutnet.com/Outbreak-of-Salmonella-Paratyphi
Jun. 1998E. coli O157:NM8Alfalfa sproutsCalifornia, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
May. 1998SalmonellaHavana and Cubana40Alfalfa sprouts (Havana suspected)Multistate, U.S.: http://wwwn.cdc.gov/foodborneoutbreaks/Default.aspx
Jun.-Jul. 1997E. coli O157:H782Alfalfa sproutsMichigan and Virginia, U.S.: Breuer, T., Benkel, D. H., Shapiro, R. L., Hall, W. N., Winnett, M. M., Linn, M. J., … & Team, I. (2001). A multistate outbreak of Escherichia coli O157: H7 infections linked to alfalfa sprouts grown from contaminated seeds. Emerging infectious diseases, 7(6), 977. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2631892/pdf/11747724.pdf; http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/00048994.htm
1997Salmonella Infantis
and Anatum		109Alfalfa sproutsKansas and Missouri, U.S.: Taormina, P. J., Beuchat, L. R., & Slutsker, L. (1999). Infections associated with eating seed sprouts: an international concern. Emerging Infectious Diseases, 5(5), 626. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2627711/pdf/10511518.pdf; Glynn, M. K., Patrick, S., & Wuhib, T. (1998, April). When health food isn’t so healthy—an outbreak of Salmonella serotypes Anatum and Infantis associated with eating contaminated sprouts, Kansas and Missouri, 1997. In 47th Annual Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Conference. Atlanta, GA: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sep. 1997-Jul. 1998SalmonellaSenftenberg60Alfalfa sproutsCalifornia and Nevada, U.S.: Mohle-Boetani, J. C., Farrar, J. A., Werner, S. B., Minassian, D., Bryant, R., Abbott, S., … & Vugia, D. J. (2001). Escherichia coli O157 and Salmonella infections associated with sprouts in California, 1996–1998. Annals of Internal Medicine, 135(4), 239-247. http://annals.org/article.aspx?articleid=714688
1997SalmonellaMeleagridis78Alfalfa sproutsCanada: Taormina, P. J., Beuchat, L. R., & Slutsker, L. (1999). Infections associated with eating seed sprouts: an international concern. Emerging Infectious Diseases, 5(5), 626. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2627711/pdf/10511518.pdf
1997E. coli O157:H7126Radish sproutsJapan: Taormina, P. J., Beuchat, L. R., & Slutsker, L. (1999). Infections associated with eating seed sprouts: an international concern. Emerging Infectious Diseases, 5(5), 626. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2627711/pdf/10511518.pdf; Gutierrez, E. (1997). Japan prepares as 0157 strikes again. The Lancet, 349(9059), 1156.
May.-Jul. 1996 Salmonella Meleagridis and Montevideo500Alfalfa and clover sproutsCalifornia and Nevada, U.S.: Mohle-Boetani, J. C., Farrar, J. A., Werner, S. B., Minassian, D., Bryant, R., Abbott, S., … & Vugia, D. J. (2001). Escherichia coli O157 and Salmonella infections associated with sprouts in California, 1996–1998. Annals of Internal Medicine, 135(4), 239-247. http://annals.org/article.aspx?articleid=714688
1996E. coli O157:H76,000Radish sproutsJapan: Watanabe, Y., Ozasa, K., Mermin, J. H., Griffin, P. M., Masuda, K., Imashuku, S., & Sawada, T. (1999). Factory outbreak of Escherichia coli O157: H7 infection in Japan. Emerging infectious diseases, 5(3), 424. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2640759/pdf/10341179.pdf
1995-1996SalmonellaNewport133Alfalfa sproutsU.S., Canada and Denmark: Taormina, P. J., Beuchat, L. R., & Slutsker, L. (1999). Infections associated with eating seed sprouts: an international concern. Emerging Infectious Diseases, 5(5), 626. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2627711/pdf/10511518.pdf. Van Beneden, C. A., Keene, W. E., Strang, R. A., Werker, D. H., King, A. S., Mahon, B., … & Fleming, D. (1999). Multinational outbreak of Salmonella enterica serotype Newport infections due to contaminated alfalfa sprouts. Jama, 281(2), 158-162.; Wegener HC, Baggesen DL, Neimann J, Nielsen SV. An outbreak of human salmonellosis in Denmark caused by alfalfa sprouts. In: Proceedings and abstracts of the International Symposium on Salmonella and Salmonellosis; Ploufragan, France; May 20-22, 1997:587-589.
1995SalmonellaStanley242Alfalfa sproutsFinland and U.S.: Mahon, B. E., Pönkä, A., Hall, W. N., Komatsu, K., Dietrich, S. E., Siitonen, A., … & Slutsker, L. (1997). An international outbreak of Salmonella infections caused by alfalfa sprouts grown from contaminated seeds. Journal of Infectious Diseases, 175(4), 876-882. http://jid.oxfordjournals.org/content/175/4/876.full.pdf?origin=publication_detail
1994SalmonellaNewport154Alfalfa sproutsDenmark: WHO Surveillance Programe for Control of Foodborne Infections and Intoxications in Europe, 7th Report: Denmark 1993-1998. http://www.bfr.bund.de/internet/7threport/CRs/den.pdf
1994SalmonellaBovismorbificans595Australian alfalfa sprouts seedSweden and Finland: Taormina, P. J., Beuchat, L. R., & Slutsker, L. (1999). Infections associated with eating seed sprouts: an international concern. Emerging Infectious Diseases, 5(5), 626. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2627711/pdf/10511518.pdf; Puohiniemi, R., Heiskanen, T., & Siitonen, A. (1997). Molecular epidemiology of two international sprout-borne Salmonella outbreaks. Journal of clinical microbiology, 35(10), 2487-2491. http://jcm.asm.org/content/35/10/2487.full.pdf; Pönkä, A., Andersson, Y., Siitonen, A., de Jong, B., Jahkola, M., Haikala, O., … & Pakkala, P. (1995). Salmonella in alfalfa sprouts. The Lancet, 345(8947), 462-463.
Oct. 1990SalmonellaAnatum15Alfalfa sproutsWashington, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/outbreaknet/pdf/surveillance/1990_linelist.pdf
Oct. 1990unknown32Alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, lettuceWashington, U.S.: http://www.cdc.gov/outbreaknet/pdf/surveillance/1990_linelist.pdf
1989Salmonella Goldcoast31Cress sproutsU.K.: Taormina, P. J., Beuchat, L. R., & Slutsker, L. (1999). Infections associated with eating seed sprouts: an international concern. Emerging Infectious Diseases, 5(5), 626. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2627711/pdf/10511518.pdf; Joce, R., O’Sullivan, D. G., Strong, C., Rowe, B., Hall, M. L. M., & Threlfall, E. J. (1990). A national outbreak of Salmonella Gold-Coast. Commun Dis Rep CDR Rev, 4, 3-4.
1988Salmonella Saintpauland Virchow PT34(7cases)143Mung sproutsU.K.: O’mahony, M., Cowden, J., Smyth, B., Lynch, D., Hall, M., Rowe, B., … & Bartlett, C. L. R. (1990). An outbreak of Salmonella saint-paul infection associated with beansprouts. Epidemiology and infection, 104(02), 229-235. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2271762/pdf/epidinfect00020-0070.pdf
1973Bacillus cereus4Soy, cress, mustard sproutsU.S.: Portnoy, B. L., Goepfert, J. M., & Harmon, S. M. (1976). An outbreak of Bacillus cereus food poisoning resulting from contaminated vegetable sprouts. American journal of epidemiology, 103(6), 589-594.