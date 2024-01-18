Since the last update, 23 more illnesses have been reported.

As of January 17, 2024, a total of 47 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 22 states – Arizona 2, Colorado 1, Connecticut 1, Idaho 1, Illinois 1, Kentucky 1, Maryland 1, Michigan 1, Minnesota 1, Missouri 1, Nebraska 3, New Jersey 1, New York 4, Ohio 11, Oregon 1, Pennsylvania 3, Texas 3, Utah 1, Vermont 1, Virginia 1, Washington 5, Wisconsin 2. Illnesses started on dates ranging from November 20, 2023, to January 1, 2024. Of 38 people with information available, 10 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the 26 people interviewed, 19 (73%) reported eating a variety of charcuterie meats. Ten people provided specific information or shopper card records:

4 people bought the Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta from Costco.

1 person bought another Fratelli Beretta brand charcuterie product.

3 people bought the Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler from Sam’s Club.

2 people bought charcuterie meats from Sam’s Club but did not remember the brand name.

Fratelli Barretta recalled a single lot of the Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler because of testing by Minnesota that identified Salmonella in the product.

While the outbreak is ongoing, CDC is advising not to eat, serve, or sell any lot of Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler from Sam’s Club or Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta from Costco.

Sam’s Club and Costco have removed these products from their stores.

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $850 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: