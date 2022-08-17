The CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS) are collecting different types of data to identify the food source of a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections. So far, illnesses have only been reported from Michigan and Ohio. A food has not yet been identified as the source and this investigation is ongoing.

Public health investigators are using the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may be part of this outbreak. CDC PulseNet manages a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses. DNA fingerprinting is performed on bacteria using a method called whole genome sequencing (WGS).

Michigan and Ohio have both reported large increases in the number of E. coli infections in their states. Some of these illnesses have not yet been reported to the PulseNet system, but investigators are working quickly to add them to PulseNet to determine if they may be part of this outbreak. WGS from the illnesses in PulseNet showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

As of August 16, 2022, a total of 29 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported to CDC from 2 states (see map). Illnesses started on dates ranging from July 26, 2022, to August 6, 2022 (see timeline). Sick people range in age from 6 to 91 years, with a median age of 21 years, and 38% are female. Of 17 people with information available, 9 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

