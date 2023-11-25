As of November 24, there have been 63 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella Soahanina, Sundsvall and Oranienburg illness linked to this outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia (12), Ontario (12), Quebec (35), Prince Edward Island (2) and Newfoundland and Labrador (2). Additional Salmonella infections are under investigation and more illnesses associated with this outbreak may be confirmed. Individuals became sick between mid-October and mid-November 2023. Seventeen individuals have been hospitalized. One death has been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 0 to 100 years of age. About half of the cases (51%) are male.

CFIA issued food recall warnings on November 1, November 14 and November 17 for Malichita brand cantaloupes sold between October 11 and November 14, 2023. On November 24, 2023, CFIA updated the food recall warning to also include Rudy brand cantaloupes sold between October 10 and November 24, 2023. Additional secondary recalls have been issued for products that were made using recalled cantaloupes and for produce items that were processed alongside recalled cantaloupes.

Through the CFIA investigation the outbreak strains of Salmonella that made people sick were found in samples of the recalled Malichita brand cantaloupe.

More recent illnesses may be reported in the outbreak because there is a period between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported to public health officials. For this outbreak, the illness reporting period is between 2 and 4 weeks.

The U.S. CDC is also investigating an outbreak of Salmonella illnesses linked to cantaloupes that is the same genetic strain as illnesses reported in this outbreak.

In the United States since the last update on November 17, 2023, 56 more illnesses have been reported. As of November 24, 99 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 32 states. Arkansas 1, Arizona 7, California 1, Colorado 2, Georgia 3, Iowa 5, Illinois 4, Indiana 2, Kentucky 5, Massachusetts 1, Maryland 1, Michigan 1, Minnesota 13, Missouri 9, Mississippi 1, North Carolina 2, Nebraska 4, New Jersey 1, Nevada 2, New York 1, Ohio 8, Oklahoma 1, Oregon 1, Pennsylvania 1, Rhode Island 1, South Carolina 3, Tennessee 4, Texas 3, Utah 1, Virginia 1, Washington 1 and Wisconsin 8.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 17, 2023, to November 10, 2023.

Of 77 people with information available, 45 have been hospitalized. Two deaths have been reported from Minnesota.

Public health officials collect many different types of information from sick people, including their age, race, ethnicity, other demographics, and the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. This information provides clues to help investigators identify the source of the outbreak. Age of ill ranges from less than 1 to 100 years of age. 60% are male and 40% are female.

