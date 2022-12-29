The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), Sarpy/Cass Health Department, and Three Rivers Public Health Department, is investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by the bacteria Salmonella Typhimurium.

As of December 27, 2022, 15 individuals reported consuming alfalfa sprouts between December 4–15, either at local restaurants or in their homes after purchase from local grocery stores.

According to press reports, Epidemiologist Justin Frederick with the Douglas County Health Department said Tuesday that investigators haven’t yet determined the specific source of the illnesses – other than to link them to alfalfa sprouts. “We’re working with both our state and federal partners right now, so everybody is working to identify the source of the outbreak itself,” Frederick said.

Frederick said that so far, no cases in other states have been linked to this outbreak and no products have been recalled. But public health officials nationwide have been alerted about the cases in Nebraska, so they can be watching for any illnesses linked to alfalfa sprouts.

It appears that the FDA might be investigating the sprout outbreak along with another mystery Salmonella Typhimurium linked to 274 illnesses and 2 Listeria illnesses linked to Enoki Mushrooms.

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: