In the interest of ensuring public health and safety, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has closed a molluscan shellfish harvesting area in Area 3 and ordered a recall of all oysters harvested from that area since January 10, 2025. This includes shucked, frozen, breaded, post-harvest processed and oysters for the half-shell market due to norovirus-like illnesses reported after oysters were consumed from Area 3.

Area 3 is located east of Lake Borgne, north of Eloi Bay, and includes Chandeleur Islands and surrounding marshes.

Fifteen people became ill with norovirus-like illness after eating the Louisiana oysters harvested from Area 3 at several New Orleans restaurants between January 15 and January 31. The illnesses were not life-threatening, but two people were hospitalized and have been discharged.

Norovirus is a virus that causes the “stomach flu,” or vomiting and diarrhea, in people. Norovirus usually begins 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Symptoms usually include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramping. Sometimes people have a low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and a general sense of tiredness. The illness is usually brief, with symptoms lasting a day or two. People can get norovirus several ways, including eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated by infected food handlers. Cooking kills the virus, but other outbreaks have occurred from eating undercooked oysters harvested from contaminated waters.

The Department is coordinating with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to ensure no oysters are harvested from these waters during the closure. Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph Abraham, M.D., and LDH Secretary Michael Harrington signed the closure order today, which takes effect February 4, 2025. The Area 3 harvesting area is expected to be closed for at least 21 days.

LDH has notified local oyster harvesters who work in the affected area and the Louisiana Oyster Task Force.

The Department is continuing its health investigations and environmental monitoring of the closed oyster waters and will reopen them as soon as they meet Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference (ISSC) standards. This determination is made by staff with the Office of Public Health’s Molluscan Shellfish Program. Oyster waters are cleaned by the natural cycle of tides.

Oysters are filter feeders and can accumulate contaminants and microorganisms present in the water, which can in turn affect people who eat raw or under-processed contaminated oysters.