The CDC reports that the number of reported cases of domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses has increased by 254 cases since the last update on July 14, 2021. Cases continue to be reported to CDC.

As of July 27, 2021, 462 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in people who had no history of international travel during the 14-day period before illness onset have been reported to CDC by 29 jurisdictions, including 28 states and New York City.

The median illness onset date is June 20, 2021 (range: May 1, 2021–July 16, 2021).

At least 41 people have been hospitalized; no deaths have been reported.

The FDA is hot on the trial of at least two parts of this outbreak:

But, there is clearly much more work to do:

