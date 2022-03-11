The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for a ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken salad product containing a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated salad dressing that has been recalled by the producer due to concerns that the salad dressing may contain hard plastic. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed.

The chicken salad product items were produced on 3/03/22, 3/04/22, 3/05/22, and 3/06/22. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view label here]:

12-oz. plastic tray packages containing “Trader Joe’s CRUNCHY SLAW with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing” and a use by date of 03/09/22, 03/10/22, 03/11/22, or 03/12/22 printed on the label.

The products bear establishment number “P-6247” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah.

The problem was discovered when an FSIS inspected establishment received notification from their salad dressing supplier that the salad dressing, which is regulated by FDA, may contain hard plastic. The establishment then notified FSIS of the issue. FSIS and FDA are coordinating on this issue.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.