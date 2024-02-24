San Luis, AZ, G.A. Mart dba H&Natural, is voluntarily recalling 2 lots of H&NATURAL TejoRoot, 10g pills and 2 lots of H&NATURAL Brazil Seed, .167g Seeds to the consumer level. The products have been found via random FDA testing to contain yellow oleander, a poisonous plant native to Mexico and Central America.

Risk Statement: Ingestion of yellow oleander can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular adverse health effects that may be severe, or even fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, cardiac changes, dysrhythmia and more.

The company has received one report of gastrointestinal illness, including painful symptoms in conjunction with internal bleeding in connection with H&NATURAL TejoRoot and has not received any reports of adverse events in connection with H&NATURAL Brazil Seed.

H&NATURAL TejoRoot and H&NATURAL Brazil Seed were distributed Nationwide to via internet at https://www.handnatural.com/External Link Disclaimer, Amazon.comExternal Link Disclaimer, and Walmart.comExternal Link Disclaimer.

The recalled dietary supplements can be identified by the H&NATURAL logo and the following descriptions:

Tejo Root, Raiz de Tejocte, H&Natural, Healthy and Natural, Dietary Supplement, 10g pills, is packaged in a box or bottle, with UPC (196852946921)

• Brazil Seed Pure Natural Semilla de Brasil, H& Natural, Healthy and Natural, 0.167g seeds, packaged in a box or bottle, with UPC (195893047529) (196852820641) (195893698721) (195893236893)(196852134618) (195893336975)

Recalled lots are labeled with the following expiration dates, 3/24 and 5/24.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Link to Advisory (English Translation)

Link to Advisory (Spanish Translation)