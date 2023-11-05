The CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are collecting different types of data to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Thompson infections. Epidemiologic and traceback data show that onions processed at Gills Onions may be contaminated with Salmonella and may be making people sick.

As of October 24, 2023, a total of 73 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 22 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from August 2, 2023, to September 25, 2023. Of the 65 people with information available, 15 (23%) have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC, FDA, and public health and regulatory officials in several states collected different types of data to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections linked to onions. Epidemiologic and traceback data showed that this outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections was linked to whole, fresh onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.

As of January 20, 2022, a total of 1,040 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg were reported from 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 31, 2021, to January 1, 2022. Sick people ranged in age from less than 1 year to 101 years, with a median age of 38, and 58% were female. Of 778 people with information available, 260 (33%) were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

Epidemiologic and traceback evidence showed that red onions from Thomson International Inc. were the likely source of this outbreak. Other onion types (such as white, yellow, or sweet yellow) were also likely to be contaminated because the onions were grown and harvested together.

A total of 1,127 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Newport were reported from 48 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 19, 2020, to September 11, 2020 . Ill people ranged in age from less than 1 to 102 years, with a median age of 41. Fifty-eight percent of ill people were female. Of 705 ill people with information available, 167 people were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

