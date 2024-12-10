As of November 26, 2024, a total of 68 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 19 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 12, 2024, to November 16, 2024. Of the 50 people for whom information is available, 18 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

People reported eating cucumbers at different restaurants and sub-cluster locations or buying cucumbers from multiple stores. FDA’s traceback investigation identified Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico as a common grower of cucumbers.

On November 27, 2024, SunFed Produce LLC. recalled cucumbers. SunFed is also contacting each of its direct buyers to advise them of the recall. CDC advises people not to eat and businesses not to sell or serve recalled cucumbers. FDA continues to work with additional importers that received cucumbers grown by Agrotato S.A. de C.V.

Additional companies have recalled whole fresh cucumbers or foods made with them, like salads or wraps. Check your homes for recalled cucumbers and do not eat them. Businesses should refer to each recall for bulk packaging information. CDC has also added a table of recalled products to the “Recalled Foods” section of the main outbreak page.

William “Bill” Marler has been a food safety lawyer and advocate since the 1993 Jack-in-the-Box E. coli Outbreak which was chronicled in the book, “Poisoned” and in the recent Emmy Award winning Netflix documentary by the same name. Bill work has been profiled in the New Yorker, “A Bug in the System;” the Seattle Times, “30 years after the deadly E. coli outbreak, A Seattle attorney still fights for food safety;” the Washington Post, “He helped make burgers safer, Now he is fighting food poisoning again;” and several others.

Dozens of times a year Bill speaks to industry and government throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, China and Australia on why it is important to prevent foodborne illnesses. He is also a frequent commentator on food litigation and food safety on Marler Blog. Bill is also the publisher of Food Safety News.

