2024 Salmonella Multistate Outbreak Linked to Italian-style Charcuterie Meats

Five Washington residents from four counties have been included in this outbreak, including Chelan (1), Douglas (1) King (1) and Spokane (2).

Washington State Department of Health is working with local and federal public health partners to investigate five Washington residents infected with a strain of Salmonella that has infected 47 people in 22 states. Several outbreak-associated cases have been linked to consumption of Italian-style charcuterie meats and one lot of Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler sold at Sam’s Club stores was recalled because of possible Salmonella contamination. There are no Sam’s Club stores in Washington State.

All five Washington cases report consuming some type of Italian-style charcuterie meat prior to their illness; however, none consumed the recalled Busseto Charcuterie Sampler which was not sold in Washington State.

Four out of five Washington cases consumed Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta sold at Costco which contains black pepper coated salami, Italian dry salami, dry coppa and prosciutto and is sold as a two-pack.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on 1/18/2024 that consumers should stop eating and discard the following products (regardless of lot numbers) while this investigation is ongoing:

Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Gran Beretta sold by Costco. This product contains black pepper coated dry salami, Italian dry salami, dry coppa and prosciutto and is sold as a two-pack. Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler sold at Sam’s Club. The product contains prosciutto, sweet soppressata and dry coppa sold as a two-pack. There are no Sam’s Club store locations in Washington State.

Check your refrigerator and freezer for the Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Gran Beretta (sold by Costco) and the Busseto Charcuterie Sampler (sold by Sam’s Club). Do not eat them. Throw them away or return them where you bought them Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled product using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Contact your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms: Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



Local, state and federal partners are continuing to investigate the source of illness for outbreak-related cases and additional products may be recalled or identified as a possible source of infection in the future.

Do not sell either the Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Gran Beretta or Busseto Charcuterie Sampler. Check with your distributors to ensure you did not receive these products.

Salmonellosis is a common bacterial infection caused by any of more than 2,000 strains of Salmonella. These bacteria infect the intestinal tract and occasionally the blood of both humans and animals. Annually, there are 700 to 1000 cases reported in Washington.

Symptoms typically appear 1 to 3 days after exposure and can include:

Diarrhea that can be bloody

Fever

Chills

Abdominal discomfort

Occasional vomiting

Symptoms can last 4 to 7 days and usually resolve on their own with fluids and rest. Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Avoid eating high-risk foods, including raw or undercooked eggs, undercooked ground beef or poultry, and unpasteurized or raw milk.

Wash your hands after contact with animals, their food, or their living environment.

