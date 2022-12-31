12/30/22 Update: The CDC has updated its food safety alert for the salmonella outbreak linked to alfalfa sprouts. Lot numbers 3212 and 4212 have been added in addition 4211 and 5211. Customers with product from these lot numbers in their possession should stop using it and dispose of it immediately. Ongoing updates from the CDC regarding the outbreak can be found at the following link: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/typhimurium-12-22/index.html ​​

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Douglas County Health Department, Sarpy/Cass Health Department, and Three Rivers Public Health Department, continues to investigate a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by the bacteria Salmonella Typhimurium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) are assisting with the investigation.

SunSprout Enterprises is voluntarily recalling two lots (#4211 and 5211) of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells, with best by dates between 12/10/22 and 12/27/22, due to potential contamination with Salmonella. Customers with product from these lot numbers in their possession should stop using it and dispose of it immediately. For more information about this recall please visit: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/sunsprout-enterprises-voluntarily-recalls-two-lots-alfalfa-sprouts-due-potential-contamination . If you have been sick with diarrhea after eating alfalfa sprouts, please contact your local health department immediately (https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/local-health-departments.aspx), and call your doctor if you need medical attention.

“This investigation and rapid pathway to results underscores the critical role of public health investigations. From the first individuals that reported illness to the state and local health departments that investigated further, to the sequencing performed rapidly at the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, and to the national aid from CDC and FDA, statewide and national collaboration allowed us to narrow in on the suspect product as quickly as we did. This is a great example of public health at work. The investigation is ongoing, DHHS will provide more updates as needed.” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Donahue.

As of December 29, 2022, 16 ill individuals reported consuming SunSprout brand alfalfa sprouts between December 4–13, either at local restaurants or in their homes after purchasing from local grocery stores. Eight ill individuals are closely related genetically with Salmonella Typhimurium, and results from 7 individuals are still pending.

Most people with Salmonella infection will recover within 4–7 days without antibiotics. People with weakened immune systems, those over age 65, or under age 1 are at increased risk for severe Salmonella infections. For more information about Salmonella please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/index.html