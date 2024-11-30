Three Wisconsinites ill, cucumbers recalled, Wisconsinites urged to check homes for them

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), along with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP), local health departments, and federal partners, is working to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to cucumbers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 68 people in 19 states have become infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella. This includes three people who live in Wisconsin.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the cucumbers were sold by SunFed Produce, LLC (SunFed) and shipped to 26 states, including Wisconsin, between October 12 and November 26. The cucumbers have now been recalled. Individual cucumbers may have a sticker that says “SunFed Mexico.” More information about the recall and how to identify the recalled cucumbers is available on the FDA website.

Anyone who purchased the contaminated cucumbers is advised to not eat, serve, sell, use, or distribute them and to throw them away. DHS urges Wisconsinites to check their homes for cucumbers, and if unsure whether those cucumbers are part of the recall, contact the store where they purchased them. DHS also encourages Wisconsinites to clean and sanitize surfaces that could have come into contact with the recalled product to reduce cross-contamination. Anyone who ate contaminated cucumbers and is experiencing symptoms of Salmonella infection should contact a health care provider right away. Signs and symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting that lasts for several days.

Salmonella infection, or Salmonellosis, is caused by Salmonella bacteria that are spread by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, or by direct or indirect contact with poop from infected people or animals. Salmonella is a common cause of diarrheal illness, though in rare cases it can cause bloodstream infections. Children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems may have more serious symptoms. Though most people will recover from salmonellosis on their own, some may require extra fluids to prevent dehydration.

This investigation is ongoing. Find updates about it and additional information on the DHS outbreaks webpage. Wisconsinites can get free, confidential support finding a health care provider by calling 211 or 877-947-2211, or texting their ZIP code to 898-211. Resources are available online at 211Wisconsin.org.