Turkana Food Inc. Kenilworth, NJ is recalling 858 cases OF Aleppo Tahini Sesame Paste because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The Recalled Aleppo Tahini Sesame Paste was distributed in the states of FL, KY, VA, NY, NJ, TN, MA, TX, Il, IN, MI, RI, PA, NC, MD, VA, OH, AL, MO, CA.

The Recalled 1lb (16oz plastic jar Brand name Aleppo Sesame Paste Tahini. The product packaging is a 16oz plastic jar with a gold lid and gold label marked Aleppo Sesame Paste Tahini.

LOT# 120824-01 can be found on the top portion of the jar.

UPC Label 854643003054 marked by a sticker on the side of the jar.

Expiration Date August 2026, which can be found on the top portion of the jar.

No reported illnesses have been confirmed as of 02/05/2025.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling performed by the Ohio Department of Agriculture which revealed that the finished products contained Salmonella. The company has ceased production and distribution of the products as FDA and the company continue their investigation to what caused the problem.