Roland Foods, LLC (“Roland Foods”) of New York, New York is recalling a specific production code of Roland® Tahini (100% Ground Sesame Seeds) 16 oz. because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Roland® Tahini (100% Ground Sesame Seeds) 16 oz. was distributed to many states through retail stores and foodservice outlets. The product was distributed by Roland Foods from September 2023 through January 2024.

This recall ONLY APPLIES to Roland® Tahini (100% Ground Sesame Seeds) 16 oz. with a Best By Date of October 19, 2024. The product can be identified by the Best Buy Date printed in black ink on the label near the top of the bottle. Please note: this is not an expansion of the recall, just a clarification to support identification of the product by consumers.

To date, Roland Foods has received no reports of illness related to the recalled product.

The recall was as the result of a routine sampling program by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, which revealed that the product tested positive for Salmonella. The company has ceased distribution of the product and has initiated an investigation in partnership with the manufacturer as to the root cause of the problem.