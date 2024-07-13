AB World Foods US, Inc. of Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, is voluntarily recalling Al’Fez Natural Tahini in 5.6oz glass jars because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled Al’Fez Natural Tahini was distributed nationwide in retail stores beginning 05/26/23. The recalled Al’Fez Natural Tahini was sold in 5.6oz glass jars, UPC 711464506778, and with a “BEST BEFORE” of “2024 JL 11” or later. The specific codes being recalled are: Lot Numbers “3031”, “3080”, “3270”, “3297” with corresponding BEST BEFORE: “2024 JL 31”; “2024 SE 09”; “2025 MR 27”; “2025 AL 04”. The recall only applies to these codes, the codes are located on the back of the jar as depicted in the pictures below.

To date, AB World Foods US, Inc. has received no reports of illness related to the recalled product from consumers in the United States.

The potential for contamination was noted after testing by the company revealed the presence of Salmonella. The company has ceased distribution of the product as the company continues their investigation.

Consumers who have purchased Al’Fez Natural Tahini 5.6oz with the affected lot codes are advised to discontinue use immediately and return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. If a consumer experiences the symptoms listed above and believes they may have been exposed to Salmonella, they are urged to contact a medical provider.