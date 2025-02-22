Sysco Corporation, the leading global foodservice distribution company, recalled frozen supplemental shakes linked to a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak and halted all purchases of other products supplied by Lyons Magnus from a Fort Wayne, Ind., facility.

Lyons Magnus supplied Sysco Imperial and Lyons ReadyCare supplemental shakes linked to the outbreak. Sysco is immediately removing all the recalled items from its inventory, notifying potentially implicated downstream customers of the recall, and halting production of all products that originate from that facility. Additional actions will be taken as needed, and Sysco will continue to cooperate with all agencies.

Sysco expresses our most sincere condolences with those affected by this outbreak and their families. Food safety is and will continue to be our top priority, and our focus will always be on improving these programs that protect our customers and our communities from foodborne illnesses.

