WRAL News reports that Sushi Nine in Raleigh decided to voluntarily close the restaurant for 48 hours. There are now at least 140 reported illnesses. The first case was reported on November 30.

People reported nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Investigators say it’s too early to tell what caused the virus. They are looking at food storage and preparation as well as norovirus.

According to health officials, the nausea, vomiting and diarrhea symptoms are in line with norovirus symptoms and there’s always a concern especially this time of year that there was a customer or employee that was possibly shedding the virus and symptoms and that may have led to contamination on surfaces in the restaurant. The county said they received a complaint about the restaurant on December 1 and got more complaints in the following days, which prompted county staff to recommend that the restaurant temporarily close.

Sushi Nine closed voluntarily on Tuesday, December 5. If you ate at Sushi Nine between From Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 and got sick, you’re asked to report that to the Wake County Communicable Disease Hotline at 919-250-4462.

