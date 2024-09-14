Summary, posted September 12, 2024

Public Health is investigating an outbreak of norovirus-like sickness associated with Stoneburner restaurant in Seattle. We identified multiple people who reported symptoms consistent with norovirus after eating food and drinks at the restaurant. Norovirus is a very common cause of gastrointestinal (stomach) sickness. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and chills. Norovirus can spread very easily through contaminated food, surfaces, and from person to person.

This investigation is ongoing.

llnesses

On August 20, 2024, we learned of seven customers who became sick after eating food and drinks from Stoneburner restaurant on August 11 and August 14. We later found that at least two restaurant staff were sick with symptoms consistent with norovirus around this time. No restaurant staff worked while having vomiting or diarrhea, but it’s possible someone was contagious without knowing it. People can be contagious but have very mild or no symptoms at all.

Public Health actions

On August 21, 2024, we closed Stoneburner restaurant so they could do a thorough cleaning and disinfection. We then visited the restaurant on August 22 to make sure they did that cleaning. During this visit, we also learned that restaurant staff had symptoms of norovirus on or before the sick customers’ meal dates. We told restaurant management that staff who are sick with norovirus cannot work until they have no symptoms for at least 48 hours. We also gave them information about how to stop the spread of norovirus in their restaurant — including correct handwashing and using gloves (no bare hand contact) with ready-to-eat foods.

We will revisit the restaurant in mid-September to make sure they continue to follow food safety practices that include correct cleaning and disinfection.

Laboratory testing

We do not have laboratory testing for the people who got sick, which is not unusual for illnesses like this that don’t last very long. Symptoms among those who got sick are like norovirus, but other causes could not be ruled out.