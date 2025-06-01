sabelle’s Kitchen, Inc., Harleysville, PA, is recalling 946 cases of refrigerated deli salads containing fresh cucumbers recalled by Bedner Grower’s, Inc. because they have potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The recalled refrigerated deli salads were sold to foodservice distributors in the following states: New Hampshire, Florida, Maryland, South Carolina, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia and local supermarkets. Any repacked items sold at the supermarket level may not carry the same sell by date as identified on the original package, but would not exceed the original manufacture sell by date.

The product is packed in a white plastic container inside a white or brown corrugated box under the brand names “Isabelle’s Kitchen,” “Maple Avenue Foods,” or “Kings.” Recalled product is identified by the Item Number located on the top right of the white product label, and by the Julian code date located on the right side of the “Use-By” sticker.

Example of a Use By sticker: (See Image Below)

The following table identifies the item name, manufacture date and use by date:

Item #4605 Kings Kings Greek Pasta Salad Mfg date Julian code 134 Use by: June 1, 2025 Item #5002B IKI Greek Pasta Salad Mfg date Julian code 134 Use by: June 1, 2025 Item #5002B IKI Greek Pasta Salad Mfg date Julian code 135 Use by: June 2, 2025 Item #5007B MAF Mediterranean Pasta Salad Mfg date Julian code 134 Use by: May 30, 2025 Item #5007B MAF Mediterranean Pasta Salad Mfg date Julian code 134 Use by: May 31, 2025 Item #8015B MAF Crunchy Wheatberry Salad Mfg date Julian code 134 Use by: June 1, 2025 Item #8031 MAF Quinoa Tabouli Mfg date Julian code 134 Use by: May 30, 2025 Item #8031 MAF Quinoa Tabouli Mfg date Julian code 135 Use by: May 31, 2025 Item #8103KT Powerhouse Wheatberry Salad Kit Mfg date Julian code 134 Use by: May 27, 2025 Item #8103KT Powerhouse Wheatberry Salad Kit Mfg date Julian code 135 Use by: May 28, 2025 Item #8103KT Powerhouse Wheatberry Salad Kit Mfg date Julian code 136 Use by: May 29, 2025

Only products listed above with the indicated Julian codes dates are being recalled. No other items manufactured by Isabelle’s Kitchen, Inc. are impacted by this recall.