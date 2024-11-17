The Saint Louis County Department of Public Health (DPH) is continuing to actively investigate an outbreak of Escherichia coli O157 (E. coli) affecting students, parents and guests of Rockwood Summit High School. As of 12:30 this afternoon, 69 cases have been identified, with some laboratory-confirmed and others presenting compatible symptoms and epidemiological links to confirmed cases.

Further investigation has revealed that individuals who tested positive for E. coli attended two separate events hosted at or catered through Andre’s Banquets and Catering in association with Rockwood Summit High School. Although current details are suggestive of salad being the source of illness, we have not identified a specific ingredient, nor do we have information on the nature or timing of the contamination (i.e., farm vs. later).

DPH Communicable Disease Investigators and Environmental Health Inspectors are conducting interviews to gather detailed food history, symptom onset, and exposure details from affected individuals. In collaboration with the Rockwood School District, an electronic survey was distributed to event attendees, which has significantly aided in collecting data on food consumption and symptoms. Environmental inspectors have also been evaluating associated locations and will be collecting environmental and food samples for further testing.

It is important to note that current findings do not implicate any single source or party. Additional testing and data analysis are ongoing to determine the exact source of the contamination.

The Rockwood School District has been exceptionally cooperative, working closely with DPH to ensure thoroughness in identifying the source of this outbreak. Their proactive measures, including the distribution of the electronic survey, have provided invaluable information to the investigation.

DPH urges anyone experiencing symptoms of E. coli infection – including severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), vomiting, and fever – to seek medical attention immediately. Preventative measures such as proper handwashing and food safety practices remain critical during this time.

E. coli O157 is one of hundreds of strains of the bacterium Escherichia coli . Although most strains of E. coli do not cause illness, the O157 strain produces a powerful toxin that can cause severe illness. Symptoms usually begin 2 to 5 days after exposure and can last 5 to 10 days. The most common symptoms of E. coli O157 infection include severe diarrhea (often bloody) and painful abdominal cramps. In young children and the elderly, E. coli O157 infections can cause a severe complication called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), which can lead to kidney failure, neurologic damage, and in some cases, death. Antibiotics should not be used to treat E. coli O157 infection because they can increase the likelihood of developing HUS.