The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns of a frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken pilaf product that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically rocks. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase.

The frozen RTE chicken, lentil, and caramelized onion pilaf product was produced on various dates from November 1, 2023, through January 19, 2024. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

14-oz. plastic packages containing “Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil, & Caramelized Onion Pilaf WITH SAFFRON BASMATI RICE, DARK CHICKEN MEAT, DATES & GOLDEN RAISINS.”

The product bears the establishment number “P-45322” inside of the USDA mark of inspection. The product was distributed to Trader Joe’s grocery stores nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that it received multiple consumer complaints of rocks in the chicken pilaf. One consumer reported a dental injury from consuming the product.

FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them. This product should be thrown away.