The Monroe County Department of Public Health has determined norovirus — a contagious family of viruses — is likely responsible for recent illnesses on RIT’s Henrietta campus.

The vast majority of cases were resolved within 24-36 hours without medical treatment. However, some RIT students did need care in the Student Health Center, and a few received care in a local emergency department. In response to these cases, we have substantially increased our already stringent deep cleaning and sanitization efforts on high-touch surfaces in residence halls, dining areas, restrooms, and other spaces across campus.

Even with the number of cases declining in the past few days, we all must take steps to stay safe. If you are ill, please stay home and do not attend class or go to work. Remember to wash your hands often, stay in your residence when sick, and avoid preparing food for others.

Norovirus: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Norovirusoutbreaks. The Norovirus lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Norovirus and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Norovirus lawyers have litigated Norovirus cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a number of food products and restaurants.

If you or a family member became ill with Norovirus after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Norovirus attorneys for a free case evaluation.