And, undercooked burgers.

Minnesota health officials are urging people to contact their health care provider if they ate a hamburger, especially if undercooked, at a table-service restaurant since Oct. 31 and then developed diarrhea, particularly bloody diarrhea, in the following week.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has identified at least 10 cases of E. coli O157:H7 infection in people who had eaten burgers at multiple locations of Red Cow, a table-service restaurant chain with locations in Hennepin, Ramsey and Olmsted counties. One additional case reported dining at Hen House Eatery in Minneapolis, which received the same ground beef product suspected in this investigation. The ground beef product was also distributed to other establishments, so additional cases from other locations could be identified.

So far, cases have reported meal dates of Oct. 31 through Nov. 7, and illness onset dates range from Nov. 4 through Nov. 9. Cases range in age from 9 to 70 years. Two cases have been hospitalized. Additional potential cases are under investigation.

MDH is working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and multiple local environmental health agencies during this ongoing investigation.

Symptoms of illness caused by E. coli O157 typically include stomach cramps and diarrhea, often with bloody stools, but only a low-grade or no fever. People typically become ill two to five days after exposure, but this period can range from one to eight days. Most people recover in five to 10 days. However, about 5% of E. coli O157 infections lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe complication that involves acute kidney failure and other severe problems. Treatment with fluids can help prevent HUS, but E. coli O157 gastroenteritis should not be treated with antibiotics, which can increase the likelihood of HUS.

