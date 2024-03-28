Marler Clark filed the first and only lawsuit to date.

11 sick, 5 hospitalized with 2 with kidney failure.

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, investigated a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 linked to all sizes of RAW FARM-brand Raw Cheddar cheese blocks (with best by dates through 10/4/2024) and shredded cheese (with best by dates through 5/10/2024).

As part of this investigation, officials in Colorado, California, and Utah collected various RAW FARM-brand products for testing, and all samples were negative for E. coli. While E. coli has not been found in product samples, epidemiologic evidence shows that RAW FARM-brand Raw Cheddar cheese made by RAW FARM, LLC is the likely source of this outbreak.

As of March 26, 2024, CDC announced that the outbreak is over. CDC reports a total of 11 illnesses in five states. There has been a total of five hospitalizations; two developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure. No deaths were reported. The last illness onset date was February 5, 2024. FDA’s outbreak investigation is closed.

FDA and CDC will continue to monitor for additional illnesses, and this investigation may be reopened if additional cases are identified.

