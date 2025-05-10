Advantage Health Matters of 5787 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON, Canada M9L 2W3, is recalling its 8-ounce packages of ” Organic Jumbo Pumpkin Seeds ” food treats because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled ” Organic Jumbo Pumpkin Seeds ” were distributed in states of New York, New Jersy and Virginia in retail stores and through mail orders.

The product comes in a 8 ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot # L250320200 on the back and with an expiration date of 05/02/2027 stamped on the side.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

This recall was triggered by a recall of a supplier in another country.

Production of the product has been suspended while the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.