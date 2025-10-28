E.A. Sween Company, an Eden Prairie, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 127,887 pounds of a pulled pork sandwich product that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The barbecue pulled pork sandwich items were produced on various dates between January 13, 2025, and October 15, 2025. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

5.5-oz. paper wrapped “Deli EXPRESS BBQ PULLED PORK on a sesame bun” sandwiches.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2451” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including the Department of Defense.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple complaints from consumers finding pieces of plastic in the barbecue pulled pork sandwich product. E.A. Sween Company determined that the plastic originated from the gallon plastic barbecue bottles used in production. There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.