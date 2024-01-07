D&D Commodities Ltd. is voluntarily recalling one lot of 3-D® Pet Products Premium Parrot Food, 4 lb. jar, UPC 719195135045, Lot Number 102525G, due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The product affected by this recall announcement is:

Product Size UPC Lot No. 3-D Pet Products Premium Parrot

Food 4 lb. 719195135045 102525G

The recall notification is being issued based on a single manufacturing batch wherein a sample with the Lot Number 102525G and UPC 719195135045 had a positive result for Salmonella in a random sample test collected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on November 30, 2023. The 3-D® Pet Product Premium Parrot Food was originally manufactured on October 25, 2023. D&D Commodities Ltd. is taking immediate action to remove the product from retail distribution centers and to fully investigate the cause.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people exposed to Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The affected parrot food product is packaged in clear plastic jars and was distributed to retailers and distributors in the following states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Retailers who received the affected parrot food product have been contacted and asked to pull the product from their inventory and shelves.