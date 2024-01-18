The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reporting that there are more than 150 suspected local cases of gastrointestinal illness linked to the consumption of raw oysters, likely caused by norovirus. At this time, Public Health is warning consumers not to eat raw oysters from Laguna De Guerrero Negro, Baja California, Mexico; Laguna Manuela, Baja California, Mexico; and Bahia Salina, Sonora, Mexico because they may be linked to outbreaks of norovirus illnesses in California. Before eating raw oysters, consumers should ask the vendor/restaurant where the oysters were harvested.

Public Health is currently working with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to investigate and confirm the source of this cluster of gastrointestinal illness cases. If you believe that you became sick from eating or drinking something, please file a report by clicking here.

San Diego County health officials have linked 41 confirmed and probable cases of norovirus illness to raw oysters imported from a specific harvest location in Northwest Mexico.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning restaurants and food retailers in California that have recently purchased oysters from Sociedad Acuicola GolPac (MX 06 SP) harvested from Bahia Salina, Sonora, Mexico on 12/18/2023 or 12/27/2023.

The FDA alert is also for consumers in California who have recently consumed oysters in San Diego or Los Angeles County restaurants sourced from Sociedad Acuicola GolPac (MX 06 SP) harvested from Bahia Salina, Sonora, Mexico on 12/18/2023 or 12/27/2023.

The FDA is advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and to dispose of oysters and consumers not to eat oysters from Sociedad Acuicola GolPac (MX 06 SP) harvested from Bahia Salina, Sonora, Mexico on 12/18/2023 or 12/27/2023 because they may be contaminated with norovirus.

Oysters contaminated with norovirus can cause illness if eaten raw, and potentially severe illness in people with compromised immune systems. Food containing norovirus may look, smell, and taste normal. Consumers of these products experiencing symptoms of illness should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local Health Department. Diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever may be associated with gastroenteritis infections caused by this organism.

People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus. The most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Other symptoms include fever, headache, and body aches.

A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after exposure to norovirus.

Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days.

If you have norovirus illness, you can feel extremely ill and vomit or have diarrhea many times a day. This can lead to dehydration, especially in young children, older adults, and people with other illnesses. Symptoms of dehydration include decreased urination, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up. Dehydrated children may cry with few or no tears and be unusually sleepy or fussy.

Anyone who becomes severely dehydrated should call a healthcare provider.

