The Washington State Department of Health (WA DOH) is advising residents not to consume one lot of Jim’s Jerseys raw milk produced by Old Silvana Creamery in Arlington, WA, which has been voluntarily recalled due to potential contamination with Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria. The recall applies only to raw milk with a “best buy” date of 8/23, sold in ½ gallon and gallon containers at the farm store and various retail outlets across Western Washington, including Community Food Co-op in Bellingham and Cost Cutter in Blaine.

In collaboration with local and state partners, including the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), the Old Silvana Creamery is investigating the potential E. coli contamination. The routine testing by WSDA revealed the presence of toxin-producing E. coli in a sample with the best buy date of 8/23, while independent lab testing by the creamery did not detect the bacteria. Currently, there are no reported illnesses associated with the recalled product.

Old Silvana Creamery and WSDA are continuing their investigation into the source of the contamination. Raw milk is legal to sell and buy in Washington State, but consumers are advised to be aware of the potential health risks and ensure that any raw milk purchased is from a WSDA-licensed operation.

Consumers who have purchased Jim’s Jerseys raw milk with the best buy date of 8/23 should take the following precautions:

◦ Do not consume the raw milk.

◦ Return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

◦ Contact a healthcare provider immediately if you experience severe symptoms such as:

◦ Severe diarrhea or diarrhea lasting more than three days

◦ Stomach cramps

◦ Blood in the stool

◦ Note: Usually, little or no fever is present. People usually get sick from E. coli between one and eight days (usually two to three days) after swallowing the bacteria.