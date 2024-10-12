Norovirus is one of the most common causes of foodborne illness worldwide, and several factors contribute to its prevalence:

Only a small number of virus particles (as few as 18) are needed to cause infection, making it extremely easy to contract.

Norovirus spreads quickly through contaminated food, water, surfaces, and direct person-to-person contact. It can remain viable on surfaces for extended periods, allowing it to infect others.

Consuming foods or beverages contaminated with Norovirus is a common way of transmission, especially if food handlers are infected and practice poor hygiene.

Close contact, especially in crowded environments such as schools, cruise ships, hospitals, and nursing homes, facilitates transmission.

Vomiting caused by Norovirus can aerosolize the virus, which can then settle on surfaces or be inhaled, further spreading the illness.

Norovirus is resistant to common disinfectants and can survive on surfaces for prolonged periods. This makes it difficult to eradicate from contaminated environments.

It can remain infective in a wide range of temperatures and conditions, from refrigerated foods to hot and humid climates.

After infection, immunity to Norovirus is not long-lasting and varies among individuals, meaning people can be reinfected multiple times during their lifetime.

There are many genetically different strains of Norovirus, which complicates the development of long-term immunity and effective vaccines.

Symptoms typically develop 12 to 48 hours after exposure, allowing the virus to spread quickly before people even realize they are infected.

While symptoms typically last 1 to 3 days, individuals can still shed the virus and potentially infect others for several days after recovery.

Regular and thorough handwashing with soap and water is one of the most effective ways to prevent infection.

Ensuring food is cooked properly and handled with appropriate hygiene can minimize the risk of contamination.

Regular cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces, especially in high-risk environments, can help reduce virus spread.

Given these factors, Norovirus continues to be a ubiquitous and challenging pathogen to control, leading to its widespread and common occurrence as a foodborne illness.