Grimmway Farms issued a release on the FDA website on Saturday stating that carrots grown from Grimmway Farms could be contaminated with E. coli. The release states that while the products have been pulled from store shelves, contaminated carrots may already be in customers’ fridges or freezers.

The recall comes following a CDC report (not yet released) that these carrots may be linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli, which has resulted in one death and 39 people reporting ill.

The contaminated baby carrots have best-if-used-by-dates ranging from September 11 through November 12, and whole carrots may not have best-by labels but could have been purchased from August 14 through October 23.

Organic whole carrots being recalled included the following brands:

365

Bunny Luv

Cal-Organic

Compliments

Full Circle

Good & Gather

GreenWise

Marketside

Nature’s Promise

O-Organics

President’s Choice

Simple Truth

Trader Joe’s

Wegmans

Wholesome Pantry

Organic baby carrots being recalled include the following brands:

365

Bunny Luv

Cal-Organic

Compliments

Full Circle

Good & Gather

GreenWise

Grimmway Farms

Marketside

Nature’s Promise

O-Organics

President’s Choice

Raley’s

Simple Truth

Sprouts

Trader Joe’s

Wegmans

Wholesome Pantry

The recalled items were shipped to distribution centers across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.

