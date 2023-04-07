Great Lakes Gourmet - 3lb Bulk

The recall was voluntarily expanded on April 6, 2023, when the recalled product was epidemiologically linked with a multi-state outbreak of Listeriosis. The investigation is ongoing. If you think you may have become ill from something you ate, seek immediate medical attention.

Revolution Farms, LLC of Caledonia, Michigan is expanding the voluntary recall announced on April 5, 2023 to include all products sold under the Revolution Farms brand. All date codes are included in this recall. The recalled product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall was initiated when the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a package of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp 5 oz. Retail with Best By date of April 2, 2023.

The recalled products were sold to the following retailers and food service distributors in the states of MI, OH, IN, IL, KY, and WI: SpartanNash stores, Meijer stores, Bridge St. Market, Kingma’s Market, Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Sysco, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna restaurant, Russ’ Commissary, and Pearson Foods Corporation.

All recalled products were distributed under the Revolution Farms brand name. All Revolution Farms products and date codes are included in this recall. The full list of Revolution Farms products is below:

BrandProductFormatPackagingUPC
Revolution FarmsButtery BibbWhole HeadWhole Head Clamshell856791008158
Revolution FarmsMini RomaineWhole HeadWhole Head Clamshell856791008257
Revolution FarmsGreen Sweet CrispWhole HeadWhole Head Clamshell856791008073
Revolution FarmsGrower’s ChoiceWhole HeadWhole Head Clamshell856791008325
Revolution FarmsMichigan Spring Mix5oz RetailPlastic Tray, lidding film856791008004
Revolution FarmsGreat Lakes Gourmet5oz RetailPlastic Tray, lidding film856791008028
Revolution FarmsRobust Romaine5oz RetailPlastic Tray, lidding film856791008035
Revolution FarmsRomaine Lettuce Boats5oz RetailPlastic Tray, lidding film856791008196
Revolution FarmsSweet Crisp Deli Leaf5oz RetailPlastic Tray, lidding film856791008189
Revolution FarmsWhole Leaf Romaine5oz RetailPlastic Tray, lidding film856791008202
Revolution FarmsTraverse City Cherry6oz Salad KitPlastic Tray, label856791008226
Revolution FarmsZesty Southwest6oz Salad KitPlastic Tray, label856791008240
Revolution FarmsSesame Ginger Crunch6oz Salad KitPlastic Tray, label856791008233
Revolution FarmsCrisp Kale Caesar6oz Salad KitPlastic Tray, label856791008295

Retail Whole Head packages are a clear, plastic clamshell with a front label. 5 oz. Retail packages are clear, plastic trays sealed with printed lidding film. 6 oz. Salad Kits are clear plastic tubs with a wrap label. Pictures to assist customers in identifying the recalled products are found at the end of this announcement.

Food Service Products

BrandProductFormatPackaging
Revolution FarmsFarmer’s Mix3lb BulkClear poly bag
Revolution FarmsGreat Lakes Gourmet3lb BulkClear poly bag
Revolution FarmsGreen Sweet Crisp3lb BulkClear poly bag
Revolution FarmsMichigan Spring Mix3lb BulkClear poly bag
Revolution FarmsRobust Romaine3lb BulkClear poly bag
Revolution FarmsRed/Green Romaine3lb BulkClear poly bag
Revolution FarmsGreen Forest Romaine14 Whole HeadsClear poly liner
Revolution FarmsGreen Sweet Crisp14 Whole HeadsClear poly liner
Revolution FarmsMini Romaine36 Whole HeadsClear poly liner
Revolution FarmsButtery Bibb14 Whole HeadsClear poly liner

3lb. Bulk packages are clear, plastic bags packed one bag to a case. Food Service Whole Head packages are a cardboard box with a clear poly liner.

