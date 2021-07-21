Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. announced today a voluntary nationwide recall of certain muffin products due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Alhttps://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/muffins-recalled-over-listeria/though healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product being recalled is the following:

DESCRIPTION

RETAIL UPC

LOT CODE OR BEST WHEN USED BY DATE

PACKET IMAGE

Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins – Blueberry
(3.75oz)		 759313-89104 0 August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021 See Image Below
Uncle Wally’s Twin
Muffins – Chocolate
Chip (3.75oz)		 759313-04104 9 August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021 See Image Below
Uncle Wally’s Twin
Muffins – Banana Nut
(3.75oz)		 759313-89204 7 August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021 See Image Below
Uncle Wally’s Twin
Muffins – Blueberry,
Chocolate Chip &
Banana Nut (3.75oz, 20 units per tray, 6
trays per case)		 759313-89190 3 August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021 See Image Below
The Worthy Crumb
Assorted Large
Muffins – Blueberry
Streusel (3.6oz)		 7 70981-49136 3 August 28, 2021 See Image Below
The Worthy Crumb
Assorted Large
Muffins – Banana Nut
(3.6oz)		 7 70981-49137-0 August 28, 2021 See Image Below
The Worthy Crumb
Assorted Large
Muffins – Double
Chocolate (3.6oz)		 7 70981-49135 6 August 28, 2021 See Image Below
The Worthy Crumb
Assorted Large
Muffins -Blueberry
Streusel / Banana
Nut / Double
Chocolate (3.6oz, 16
units per tray)		 7 70981-49124 0 August 28, 2021 See Image Below
Stop n Shop 12ct
Mini Muffin Blueberry
Strsl (12oz)		 216055 003990 GBF1C, GBM1C See Image Below
Stop n Shop 12ct
Mini Corn Muffins
(12oz)		 216053 003992 GBM1C, GCD1C, GCK1C See Image Below
7-Eleven Selects
Banana Nut 3pack
Mini Muffins (2.6oz / 16 units per tray / 6 trays per
case)		 0 52548-67883 8 GCJ1A, GCD1A See Image Below
7-Eleven Selects
Chocolate Chip
3pack Mini Muffins (2.6oz, 16 units per
tray, 6 trays per case)		 0 52548-62095 0 GCC1A, GCJ1A See Image Below
Freshness
Guaranteed
Blueberry Streusel/
Strawberry Streusel
Mini Muffins (12oz,
10 per case)		 078742-32200 1 GBK1A, GBE1A, GCE1A, GCL1A See Image Below
Freshness
Guaranteed Party
Cake Mini Muffins
(12oz, 10 per case)		 078742-36778 1 GBE1C, GBL1C, GCJ1C, GCD1C See Image Below
Freshness
Guaranteed
Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins (12oz, 10 per case)		 078742-08935 5 GBD1C, GBK1C, GCC1C, GCJ1C See Image Below
Freshness
Guaranteed
Blueberry Streusel
Mini Muffins (12oz,
10 per case)		 078742-08937 9 GBC1C, GBJ1C, GBD1A, GBK1A,
GCD1A, GCK1A		 See Image Below
Freshness
Guaranteed
Blueberry Streusel /
Banana Nut Mini Muffins (12oz, 10 per case)		 078742-36804 7 GBJ1A, GBD1A, GCE1A, GCL1A See Image Below
Freshness
Guaranteed Banana
Nut Mini Muffins
(12oz, 10 per case)		 078742-36779 8 GBL1C, GBF1C, GCD1C, GCK1C See Image Below
Great Value
Chocolate Chip Snack Muffin (12oz, 8 per case)		 078742-33100 3 GBC1B, GBJ1B, GCJ1B, GCD1B See Image Below
Great Value Banana
Nut Snack Muffins
(12oz, 8 per case)		 078742-35747 8 GBJ1B, GBD1B, GCC1B, GCJ1B See Image Below
Great Value
Blueberry Snack Muffins (12oz, 8 per case)		 078742-20120 7 GBI1B, GBC1B, GCI1B, GCC1B See Image Below
Great Value
Chocolate Chip
Brownie Snack Cup
(12oz, 8 per case)		 078742-33099 0 GCB1B, GCI1B See Image Below
Marketside Triple
Chocolate Muffins
(14oz, 9 per case)		 681131-40073 2 GBJ1C, GBD1C, GCI1C, GCC1C See Image Below
Marketside
Strawberry & Creme Muffins (14oz, 8 per case)		 681131-41133 2 GCB1C, GCI1C See Image Below
The Worthy Crumb
Oreo 3pack Mini
Muffins (2.6oz)		 7 70981-16726 8 GBL1A, GBF1A, GCB1A, GCI1A
August 23, 2021 & August 26, 2021		 See Image Below
The Worthy Crumb
Oreo 3pack Mini Muffins Tray- 10 units of 2.6oz IW muffins		 7 70981-16731 2 GBL1A, GBF1A, GCB1A, GCI1A
August 23, 2021 & August 26, 2021		 See Image Below

We became aware of this issue as part of our environmental monitoring program.  To date, we have received no reports of illness related to this issue.