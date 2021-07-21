Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. announced today a voluntary nationwide recall of certain muffin products due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Alhttps://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/muffins-recalled-over-listeria/though healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The product being recalled is the following:
|
DESCRIPTION
|
RETAIL UPC
|
LOT CODE OR BEST WHEN USED BY DATE
|
PACKET IMAGE
|Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins – Blueberry
(3.75oz)
|759313-89104 0
|August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021
|See Image Below
|Uncle Wally’s Twin
Muffins – Chocolate
Chip (3.75oz)
|759313-04104 9
|August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021
|See Image Below
|Uncle Wally’s Twin
Muffins – Banana Nut
(3.75oz)
|759313-89204 7
|August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021
|See Image Below
|Uncle Wally’s Twin
Muffins – Blueberry,
Chocolate Chip &
Banana Nut (3.75oz, 20 units per tray, 6
trays per case)
|759313-89190 3
|August 29, 2021 & September 5, 2021
|See Image Below
|The Worthy Crumb
Assorted Large
Muffins – Blueberry
Streusel (3.6oz)
|7 70981-49136 3
|August 28, 2021
|See Image Below
|The Worthy Crumb
Assorted Large
Muffins – Banana Nut
(3.6oz)
|7 70981-49137-0
|August 28, 2021
|See Image Below
|The Worthy Crumb
Assorted Large
Muffins – Double
Chocolate (3.6oz)
|7 70981-49135 6
|August 28, 2021
|See Image Below
|The Worthy Crumb
Assorted Large
Muffins -Blueberry
Streusel / Banana
Nut / Double
Chocolate (3.6oz, 16
units per tray)
|7 70981-49124 0
|August 28, 2021
|See Image Below
|Stop n Shop 12ct
Mini Muffin Blueberry
Strsl (12oz)
|216055 003990
|GBF1C, GBM1C
|See Image Below
|Stop n Shop 12ct
Mini Corn Muffins
(12oz)
|216053 003992
|GBM1C, GCD1C, GCK1C
|See Image Below
|7-Eleven Selects
Banana Nut 3pack
Mini Muffins (2.6oz / 16 units per tray / 6 trays per
case)
|0 52548-67883 8
|GCJ1A, GCD1A
|See Image Below
|7-Eleven Selects
Chocolate Chip
3pack Mini Muffins (2.6oz, 16 units per
tray, 6 trays per case)
|0 52548-62095 0
|GCC1A, GCJ1A
|See Image Below
|Freshness
Guaranteed
Blueberry Streusel/
Strawberry Streusel
Mini Muffins (12oz,
10 per case)
|078742-32200 1
|GBK1A, GBE1A, GCE1A, GCL1A
|See Image Below
|Freshness
Guaranteed Party
Cake Mini Muffins
(12oz, 10 per case)
|078742-36778 1
|GBE1C, GBL1C, GCJ1C, GCD1C
|See Image Below
|Freshness
Guaranteed
Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins (12oz, 10 per case)
|078742-08935 5
|GBD1C, GBK1C, GCC1C, GCJ1C
|See Image Below
|Freshness
Guaranteed
Blueberry Streusel
Mini Muffins (12oz,
10 per case)
|078742-08937 9
|GBC1C, GBJ1C, GBD1A, GBK1A,
GCD1A, GCK1A
|See Image Below
|Freshness
Guaranteed
Blueberry Streusel /
Banana Nut Mini Muffins (12oz, 10 per case)
|078742-36804 7
|GBJ1A, GBD1A, GCE1A, GCL1A
|See Image Below
|Freshness
Guaranteed Banana
Nut Mini Muffins
(12oz, 10 per case)
|078742-36779 8
|GBL1C, GBF1C, GCD1C, GCK1C
|See Image Below
|Great Value
Chocolate Chip Snack Muffin (12oz, 8 per case)
|078742-33100 3
|GBC1B, GBJ1B, GCJ1B, GCD1B
|See Image Below
|Great Value Banana
Nut Snack Muffins
(12oz, 8 per case)
|078742-35747 8
|GBJ1B, GBD1B, GCC1B, GCJ1B
|See Image Below
|Great Value
Blueberry Snack Muffins (12oz, 8 per case)
|078742-20120 7
|GBI1B, GBC1B, GCI1B, GCC1B
|See Image Below
|Great Value
Chocolate Chip
Brownie Snack Cup
(12oz, 8 per case)
|078742-33099 0
|GCB1B, GCI1B
|See Image Below
|Marketside Triple
Chocolate Muffins
(14oz, 9 per case)
|681131-40073 2
|GBJ1C, GBD1C, GCI1C, GCC1C
|See Image Below
|Marketside
Strawberry & Creme Muffins (14oz, 8 per case)
|681131-41133 2
|GCB1C, GCI1C
|See Image Below
|The Worthy Crumb
Oreo 3pack Mini
Muffins (2.6oz)
|7 70981-16726 8
|GBL1A, GBF1A, GCB1A, GCI1A
August 23, 2021 & August 26, 2021
|See Image Below
|The Worthy Crumb
Oreo 3pack Mini Muffins Tray- 10 units of 2.6oz IW muffins
|7 70981-16731 2
|GBL1A, GBF1A, GCB1A, GCI1A
August 23, 2021 & August 26, 2021
|See Image Below
We became aware of this issue as part of our environmental monitoring program. To date, we have received no reports of illness related to this issue.