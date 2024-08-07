CDC and FDA have received reports of severe acute illnesses and other adverse effects following consumption of Diamond ShruumzTM brand chocolate bars, cones, and gummies reported to multiple poison control centers across the United States.

As of August2, 2024, 113 total illnesses, including 42 hospitalizations, have been reported in 28 U.S. states, with ongoing efforts to identify other potential cases. There are two (2) potentially associated deaths.

On June 25, 2024, FDA released information regarding test results for product samples (see information below).

The cause of the reported illnesses is not known at this time. People should not buy or eat any flavors of Diamond ShruumzTM brand chocolate bars, cones, or gummies, and should discard products that have been purchased. CDC, FDA, and state partners are working to determine whether other products are associated with adverse health effects.

On June 27, 2024, Prophet Premium Blends, LLC of Santa Ana, CA, initiated a recall of all flavors of Diamond ShruumzTM brand chocolate bars, cones, and gummies.

Diamond ShruumzTM brand products have been distributed online and at retailers, including those that sell hemp-derived (e.g., cannabidiol [CBD], delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol [THC]) and smoke/vape products nationwide.

Products containing psychoactive compounds such as cannabis or mushroom extracts are increasing in availability. These “edibles” are often sold as gummy candies, chocolates, or other snack foods. They might contain undisclosed ingredients, including illicit substances, other adulterants, or potentially harmful contaminants that are not approved for use in food.