Sea Port Products Corp of Kirkland, WA is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Sea Port brand bagged Frozen Raw Easy Peel White Shrimp Jumbo size 16/20 count/lb because they may have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with Cesium-137 (Cs-137).

Cs-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium. Traces of Cs-137 are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination. The primary health effect of concern following longer term, repeated low dose exposure (e.g., through consumption of contaminated food or water over time) is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body.

The affected shrimp were distributed in very small volumes to small retailers in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Washington State, and American Samoa between July 10, 2025 and September 22, 2025.

Consumers who have purchased Frozen Raw Easy Peel White Shrimp Jumbo size 16/20 count/lb can identify the recalled product by checking their freezers for Sea Port brand bags with the following lot codes. The lot codes are printed on the UPC barcode, and found on the back of the bag:

1 lb Net Weight Bag Lot code C10524 SO502 080 Best by: May 08, 2028 UPC 659878010019

2 lb Net Weight Bag Lot Code C10524 SO502 080 Best by: May 07, 2028 UPC 659878008610

2 lb Net Weight Bag Lot Code C10524 SO502 080 Best by: May 08, 2028 UPC 659878008610

The FDA is actively investigating reports of Cs-137 contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products manufactured in Indonesia by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (doing business as BMS Foods).

No illnesses have been reported to date. As noted in the FDA statement issued on 8/19/25: “At this time, no product that has tested positive or alerted for Cesium-137 (Cs-137) has entered the U.S. commerce.”

FDA is working with distributors and retailers that received product from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, even from shipments that did not alert for Cs-137, to recommend that firms conduct a recall.