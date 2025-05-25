Walmart: Walmart Inc. is voluntarily recalling Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices, produced in select stores located in Texas, because of the potential for Salmonella contamination. The recall was initiated because this product may contain recalled whole cucumbers supplied by Bedner Growers, Inc. of Boynton Beach, FL, which initiated a recall after the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) notified Bedner Growers Inc. that the cucumbers described above were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses (see FDA Outbreak Investigation)

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonellacan result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. Symptoms of salmonellosis usually start 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4 to 7 days.

To date, no illnesses have been reported for the recalled Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices.

The Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices were produced in select stores located in Texas between May 13th , 2025, and May 20th , 2025.

Product Recall Details:

Product Description UPC/PLU Av. Unit Weight Date Codes Marketside Fresh Cut

Cucumber Slices 62969 1.5lbs All date codes up to 5/24/2025

Albertsons: Following a recall initiated by Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc., Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled three store-made deli items, supplied by Fresh Creative Foods, due to possible Salmonella contamination and in association with an active illness outbreak. The recall was initiated because these products contain a recalled cucumber ingredient grown by Bedner Growers, Inc., of Boynton Beach, Fla. You can find the FDA’s investigation notice here.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The three store-made deli items were available for purchase at the following stores: ACME, Balducci’s Food Lovers Market, Kings Food Markets, Safeway, Shaw’s and Star Market. These stores are located in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name UPC Size Sell Thru Dates Store Banners States SALAD GREEK AUTHENTIC FS 29307000000– 00901 LBS Sell Thru dates from May 23, 2025 to May 24, 2025 ACME, Safeway, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market CT, DE, DC, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA READYMEALS SALAD GREEK SS 29248300000 LBS Sell Thru dates from May 20, 2025 to May 24, 2025 Shaw’s and Star Market MA, ME, NH, RI, VT SALAD GREEK FS 29232900000 LBS Sell Thru dates from May 20, 2025 to May 24, 2025 Shaw’s and Star Market MA, ME, NH, RI, VT

Link to FDA Outbreak Advisory

FE Franchising, Inc. of Houston, TX, is recalling a limited number of fresh-cut cucumber items and sushi products containing cucumber because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonellacan result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. Symptoms of salmonellosis usually start 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4 to 7 days.

There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported, in connection with the specific products listed below, to date.

This action is in response to the May 19, 2025, recall issued by Bedner Growers, Inc., whose cucumbers were supplied to retailer partners and used as ingredients in our fresh-cut cucumber products and sold through Kroger, Roundy’s (Pick n Save and Metro Market), and Weis Market retail locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and New York.

Our recall was initiated on May 20, 2025, in alignment with our commitment to consumer safety and regulatory compliance.

Affected Product List by Retailer

All items were sold in plastic containers under the SNOWFRUIT or SNOWFOX label with the following descriptions and product codes:

Fruit & Vegetable Tray – 64 oz 63912394047

Family Garden Salad – 24 oz 63912388065

Garden Salad – 12 oz 63912388067

Family Cobb Salad – 22 oz 63912388068

Cobb Salad – 11 oz 63912388069

Chef Salad – 11 oz 63912395033

Cucumber with Ranch – 9 oz 63912395020

Cucumber, Lime & Tajin – 19oz 63912388053

Mixed Melon, Cucumbers & Tajin – 18oz 63912394007

Watermelon & Cucumber w/ Tajin – 18oz 63912394036

Small Vegetable Tray – 19.5 oz 63912388045

Small Party Tray with Dip – 19 oz 63912388046

Large Vegetable Tray – 42 oz 63912388056

Cucumber Slices w/Tajin – 15 oz 63912388022

Vegetable Bowl – 26 oz 63912388044

Cucumber Bowl w/ Ranch Dressing – 15 oz 63912388063

Vegetable Bowl – 13 oz 63912388072

Baby Carrot, Cucumber, & Ranch – 15 oz 63912394045

Cucumber Salad – 3oz 63912389243

Spicy Cucumber Salad – 3oz 63912389329

Bibimbap Bowl – 13 oz 63912389259

Yaki Noodle Bowl – 12 oz 63912389254

Ebi Vermicelli Bowl – 13oz 63912389334

Sushi containing cucumber – Various price, weight and UPCs – Made daily with a one-day shelf life, already expired.

Roundy’s

Signature Vegetable Bowl – 28 oz 639123600172

Chef Salad – 16 oz 639123600295

Cobb Style Salad – 15 oz 639123600318

Garden Salad – 16 oz 639123600547

Greek Salad – 16 oz 639123600523

Weis Market

Cucumber Salad – 3oz 63912389205

Sushi containing cucumber – Various price, weight and UPCs – Made daily with a one-day shelf life, already expired.

Affected SNOWFRUIT items can be identified by reviewing the product label. A complete list of locations where the affected SNOWFRUIT product was sold is available here.

Affected SNOWFOX items can be identified by reviewing the product label. A complete list of locations where the affected SNOWFOX