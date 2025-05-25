Walmart: Walmart Inc. is voluntarily recalling Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices, produced in select stores located in Texas, because of the potential for Salmonella contamination. The recall was initiated because this product may contain recalled whole cucumbers supplied by Bedner Growers, Inc. of Boynton Beach, FL, which initiated a recall after the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) notified Bedner Growers Inc. that the cucumbers described above were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses (see FDA Outbreak Investigation)
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonellacan result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. Symptoms of salmonellosis usually start 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4 to 7 days.
To date, no illnesses have been reported for the recalled Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices.
The Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices were produced in select stores located in Texas between May 13th , 2025, and May 20th , 2025.
Product Recall Details:
|Product Description
|UPC/PLU
|Av. Unit Weight
|Date Codes
|Marketside Fresh Cut
Cucumber Slices
|62969
|1.5lbs
|All date codes up to 5/24/2025
Albertsons: Following a recall initiated by Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc., Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled three store-made deli items, supplied by Fresh Creative Foods, due to possible Salmonella contamination and in association with an active illness outbreak. The recall was initiated because these products contain a recalled cucumber ingredient grown by Bedner Growers, Inc., of Boynton Beach, Fla. You can find the FDA’s investigation notice here.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
The three store-made deli items were available for purchase at the following stores: ACME, Balducci’s Food Lovers Market, Kings Food Markets, Safeway, Shaw’s and Star Market. These stores are located in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.
Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.
Product Recall Details:
|Product Name
|UPC
|Size
|Sell Thru Dates
|Store Banners
|States
|SALAD GREEK AUTHENTIC FS
|29307000000– 00901
|LBS
|Sell Thru dates from May 23, 2025 to May 24, 2025
|ACME, Safeway, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market
|CT, DE, DC, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA
|READYMEALS SALAD GREEK SS
|29248300000
|LBS
|Sell Thru dates from May 20, 2025 to May 24, 2025
|Shaw’s and Star Market
|MA, ME, NH, RI, VT
|SALAD GREEK FS
|29232900000
|LBS
|Sell Thru dates from May 20, 2025 to May 24, 2025
|Shaw’s and Star Market
|MA, ME, NH, RI, VT
Link to FDA Outbreak Advisory
FE Franchising, Inc. of Houston, TX, is recalling a limited number of fresh-cut cucumber items and sushi products containing cucumber because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonellacan result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. Symptoms of salmonellosis usually start 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4 to 7 days.
There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported, in connection with the specific products listed below, to date.
This action is in response to the May 19, 2025, recall issued by Bedner Growers, Inc., whose cucumbers were supplied to retailer partners and used as ingredients in our fresh-cut cucumber products and sold through Kroger, Roundy’s (Pick n Save and Metro Market), and Weis Market retail locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and New York.
Our recall was initiated on May 20, 2025, in alignment with our commitment to consumer safety and regulatory compliance.
Affected Product List by Retailer
All items were sold in plastic containers under the SNOWFRUIT or SNOWFOX label with the following descriptions and product codes:
- Fruit & Vegetable Tray – 64 oz 63912394047
- Family Garden Salad – 24 oz 63912388065
- Garden Salad – 12 oz 63912388067
- Family Cobb Salad – 22 oz 63912388068
- Cobb Salad – 11 oz 63912388069
- Chef Salad – 11 oz 63912395033
- Cucumber with Ranch – 9 oz 63912395020
- Cucumber, Lime & Tajin – 19oz 63912388053
- Mixed Melon, Cucumbers & Tajin – 18oz 63912394007
- Watermelon & Cucumber w/ Tajin – 18oz 63912394036
- Small Vegetable Tray – 19.5 oz 63912388045
- Small Party Tray with Dip – 19 oz 63912388046
- Large Vegetable Tray – 42 oz 63912388056
- Cucumber Slices w/Tajin – 15 oz 63912388022
- Vegetable Bowl – 26 oz 63912388044
- Cucumber Bowl w/ Ranch Dressing – 15 oz 63912388063
- Vegetable Bowl – 13 oz 63912388072
- Baby Carrot, Cucumber, & Ranch – 15 oz 63912394045
- Cucumber Salad – 3oz 63912389243
- Spicy Cucumber Salad – 3oz 63912389329
- Bibimbap Bowl – 13 oz 63912389259
- Yaki Noodle Bowl – 12 oz 63912389254
- Ebi Vermicelli Bowl – 13oz 63912389334
- Sushi containing cucumber – Various price, weight and UPCs – Made daily with a one-day shelf life, already expired.
Roundy’s
- Signature Vegetable Bowl – 28 oz 639123600172
- Chef Salad – 16 oz 639123600295
- Cobb Style Salad – 15 oz 639123600318
- Garden Salad – 16 oz 639123600547
- Greek Salad – 16 oz 639123600523
Weis Market
- Cucumber Salad – 3oz 63912389205
Sushi containing cucumber – Various price, weight and UPCs – Made daily with a one-day shelf life, already expired.
Affected SNOWFRUIT items can be identified by reviewing the product label. A complete list of locations where the affected SNOWFRUIT product was sold is available here.
Affected SNOWFOX items can be identified by reviewing the product label. A complete list of locations where the affected SNOWFOX