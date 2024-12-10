The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners are investigating illnesses in a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to an iceberg and romaine lettuce blend served at catering events, restaurants, and a school. Based on epidemiological information collected by CDC, a total of 69 people infected with the same strain of E. coli O157 have been reported from 10 states. FDA’s traceback investigation has identified an iceberg and romaine lettuce blend from a common supplier as the source of this outbreak; however, impacted product identified to date appears to be past shelf life and no longer on the market. FDA is continuing to work with the supplier to determine if any additional product could be impacted. At this time, there does not appear to be any ongoing risk to public health and there is no recommendation for consumers to avoid iceberg or romaine lettuce. FDA’s investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available. This outbreak may well be linked to the Andre’s Catering E. coli Outbreak.

The red line above is a young boy sickened by E. coli O157:H7. He developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) and has been hospitalized for several weeks.

William “Bill” Marler has been a food safety lawyer and advocate since the 1993 Jack-in-the-Box E. coli Outbreak which was chronicled in the book, “Poisoned” and in the recent Emmy Award winning Netflix documentary by the same name. Bill work has been profiled in the New Yorker, “A Bug in the System;” the Seattle Times, “30 years after the deadly E. coli outbreak, A Seattle attorney still fights for food safety;” the Washington Post, “He helped make burgers safer, Now he is fighting food poisoning again;” and several others.

Dozens of times a year Bill speaks to industry and government throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, China and Australia on why it is important to prevent foodborne illnesses. He is also a frequent commentator on food litigation and food safety on Marler Blog. Bill is also the publisher of Food Safety News.

