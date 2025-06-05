TGD Cuts, LLC of Jessup, MD has initiated a voluntary recall of the specific tub and tray items listed below because they contained cucumber from Bedner Growers Inc., which had the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometime fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare instances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

This recall includes the tub and tray items listed below with use by dates ranging from 5/20/2025 – 5/28/2025. Products were distributed to retail and foodservice locations in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and North Carolina. No other products were affected.

Item UPC Use By/Julian Date Start Use By/Juliant Date End Salsa, Hot 6/12 oz. 840219170534 5/25/2025 5/25/2025 Salsa, Mild 6/12oz. 840219170541 5/24/2025 5/25/2025 Salsa, Mild 5lb. 840219140445 25134 25136 Salsa, Mild 5lb. 840219140445 5/27/2025 5/28/2025 Cucumber Sliced/Grape Tomato 50/2oz. 840219184784 5/22/2025 5/23/2025 Cucumber Sliced Unpeeled 5lb. 840219160733 25129 25129 Cucumber Sliced Unpeeled 50/2oz. 840219170657 5/19/2025 5/19/2025 Cucumber Spears 50/2oz. 840219179971 5/19/2025 5/19/2025

Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella: Cucumbers (May 2025) | FDA